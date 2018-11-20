STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 37-1-17 WRCV WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. v. KATHRYN A. SULLIVAN, AS EXECUTRIX OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY C. SULLIVAN, ALGONQUIN OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AND VILLAGE OF LUDLOW ELECTRIC LIGHT DEPARTMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 62 Okemo Trailside, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 10, 2018 in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Timothy C. Sullivan to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., dated August 25, 2006 and recorded in Book 299 Page 462 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 62 Okemo Trailside, Ludlow, Vermont on December 13, 2018 at 2:15 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Timothy Sullivan by Warranty Deed of Suzanne B. Phillip, a/k/a Suzanne Phillip Soberman, Trustee, and Steven M. Soberman, Trustee, of the Suzanne Phillip Soberman Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement September 30, 2002, of even date herewith and to be recorded in the Ludlow Land Records and in said deed, described as follows: "Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Suzanne B. Phillip, Trustee of the Suzanne Phillip Soberman Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 19, 1994, by Quit Claim Deed of Suzanne B. Phillip dated January 31, 2002 and recorded February 8, 2002 in Book 214, at Pages 385-386 of the Town of Ludlow Land Records Being all the same lands premises conveyed to Suzanne B. Phillip by Warranty Deed of Hugh Jackson and Celeste M. Jackson dated November 1, 1995 and recorded November 2, 1995 in Book 157, At Page 513 of the Town of Ludlow Land Records. Being all the same lands and premises conveyed to Hugh Jackson and Celeste M. Jackson by Warranty Deed of Norman T. Herbert and Marie Herbert, which deed is dated August 4, 1986 and recorded August 6, 1986 in Book 101, Pages 322-333 of the Ludlow Land Records, and in said deed is more particularly described as follows: `Being all the same lands and premises as were conveyed to the said Grantors by Alfred Estrada and Teresa A Estrada by deed dated April 24, 1978, recorded in Book 70, Pages 59-60 of the Ludlow Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: All the same land and premises conveyed to the said Alfred Estrada and Teresa A. Estrada from David W. Loysen and Carol B. Loysen by Warranty Deed dated November 1, 1975, recorded in Vol. 65, Pages 564-565 of Ludlow Land Records and also being all and the same land and premises as were conveyed to the said David W. Loysen and Carol B. Loysen by Okemo Trailside Condominiums, Inc. by deed dated January 18, 1973, recorded in Book 61, Page 280 of the Ludlow Land Records and in said deed described as follows: Unit No. 9C in Building No. 9 of Algonquin Village, Okemo Trailside Condominiums, Inc. all as shown on a floor plan entitled "Unit No. 9C Building No. 9" as attached to a Declaration of Condominium for said Algonquin Village, all as recorded in the Land Records of the Town of Ludlow. Together with an undivided 1.8446% in the common areas of said condominium. Which real property is situated on premises submitted to and subject to, the condominium form of ownership, pursuant to the Vermont Condominium Ownership Act which premises are shown on a certain map on file in the office of the Town Clerk of said Ludlow entitled, "Site Plan, Algonquin Village, Okemo Trailside Condominiums, Inc., Okemo Mountain, Ludlow, Vermont", James Wehler Associates, Architect. The premises are hereby conveyed subject to said Declaration and the Bylaws attached thereto. The Grantees by acceptance of this deed and by agreement with the Grantor hereby expressly assume and agree to be bound by and to comply with all of the terms, conditions, agreements, obligations and easements set forth in said Declaration, the Bylaws and Exhibits as they may be amended or supplemented.’” Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : November 8, 2018 By: /S/Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Loraine L. Hite, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.