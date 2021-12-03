Wendy Pratt has files from the law office of Sigismund Wysolmerski which need to be retrieved by January 31, 2022 or they will be destroyed. Contact attorney Kevin Volz at 39 Kingsley Ave., Rutland, VT; or call 802-775-0700; or email kevin@volzlegal.com.
