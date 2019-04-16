STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 358-6-18 RDCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST v. LISA M. MAHONEY AND LAWRENCE F. STEVENS II AKA LARRY STEVENS, BLUE SEAL FEEDS, INC. AND GAHAGAN ENTERPRISES, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 17 Rossiter Street, Brandon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 15, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Lawrence F. Stevens II and the late Janice D. Stevens to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated July 26, 2004 and recorded in Book 169 Page 551 of the land records of the Town of Brandon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association, dated March 3, 2017 and recorded in Book 236 at Page 618 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust, dated April 11, 2018, and recorded in Book 239 at Page 20, both of the Town of Brandon Land Records for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 17 Rossiter Street, Brandon, Vermont on May 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax ID Number: 0035-0017 Land situated in the County of Rutland, State of Vermont is described as follows; Being the some premises known as 17 Rossiter Street and being all and the same tends and premises conveyed to Dan G. Douglas and Sophie A. Douglas, by deed of Harry L. French, Administrator of the Estate of John A. French, which Administrators Deed is dated February 25, 1955 and is recorded in the Brandon Land Records In Book 73, Page 69. Commonly known as: 17 Rossiter Street, Brandon, VT 05733 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : April 4, 2019 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
