STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 218-4-18 RDCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR HILLDALE TRUST v. BRIAN G. LARUSCH, JULIE R. PHILLIPS A/K/A JULIE PHILLIPS AND UNIFUND CCR PARTNERS OCCUPANTS OF: 765 Route 103, Clarendon VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 4, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Brian G. Larusch, Julie R. Phillips to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., dated June 26, 2007 and recorded in Book 130 Page 222 of the land records of the Town of Clarendon, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP f/k/a Countrywide Home Loans Servicing, LP dated April 18, 2011 and recorded in Book 141 Page 579; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Bank of America, N.A., successor by merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP to Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R by MCM Capital Partners, LLC its Trustee dated June 9, 2015 and recorded in Book 150 Page 537; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Ventures Trust 2013-1-H-R by MCM Capital Partners, LLC its Trustee to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R dated October 4, 2017 and recorded in Book 154 Page 545, and (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Hilldale Trust dated October 20, 2017 and recorded in Book 154 Page 547, all of the land records of the Town of Clarendon for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 765 Route 103, Clarendon, Vermont on August 15, 2019 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: A certain piece of land in the Town of Clarendon, County of Rutland and State of Vermont, described as follows, viz: Being all and the same lands and premises squired by Donald R. Turco and Irene J. Turco by Order of Confirmation in the matter entitled The Howard Bank, N.A. vs Matthew J. Pulin and A&J Auto Parts, Inc., Rutland Superior Court Docket No. S219-88Rc, dated April 27, 1989 and recorded in the Town of Clarendon Land Records on May 5, 1989 in Book 64, Pages 362-363, and therein described as follows: "Two parcels of land with all buildings thereon, located on the westerly side of Route 103 in the Town of Clarendon. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Matthew J. Pulin by Warranty Deed of E.C. Crosby & Sons, Inc. dated November 20, 1984 and recorded in Volume 53 at Page 112 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments, the records thereof, and the references therein contained, all in further aid of this description." The within described lands and premises are conveyed subject to the rights and easements more particularly described in the deed from E.C. Crosby & Sons, Inc. to Matthew J. Pulin dated November 20, 1984 and recorded in Volume 53 at Page 112 of the Town of Clarendon Land Records, and to the terms and conditions of State of Vermont subdivision permit EC-1-0772 dated September 18, 1984. Meaning and intending to mortgage the same premises conveyed to the herein named mortgagor(s) by Warranty Deed dated 10/31/01 and recorded with the Rutland Registry of Deeds at Book 103, Page 382. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 17, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
