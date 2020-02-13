STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Civil Division Rutland Unit Docket No. 37-1-18 Rdcv WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY IN ITS CAPACITY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF MATAWIN VENTURES TRUST SERIES 2018-1 Plaintiff, v. PETER NOBLE TRACY BRIERE A/K/A TRACY NOBLE U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF CVI LOAN GT TRUST I PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATION, LLC OCCUPANT residing at 977 Granville St Poultney, VT 05764 Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE According to the terms and conditions of the Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure by Judicial Sale (the “Order”) in the matter of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018-1 v. Peter Noble, et al., Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Unit, Civil Division, 37-1-18 Rdcv, foreclosing a mortgage given by Peter Noble and Tracy Briere (a/k/a Tracy Noble) to CitiFinancial, Inc. dated June 12th, 2007 and recorded in Book 134 at Page 173 of the Town of Poultney Land Records presently held by the Plaintiff, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Owner Trustee of Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2018-1, via a Assignment of Mortgage Agreement dated May 14th, 2018, the real estate with an address of 977 Granville Street, Poultney, Vermont 05764 was scheduled to be sold at public auction at 11:30 AM on August 27, 2019 at the location of the Property. However, the public auction has been re-scheduled and therefore will take place at 10:00AM on March 10, 2020 at the location of the Property. Property Description. The Property to be sold is all and the same land and premises described in the Mortgage, and further described as follows: ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL/UNIT OF LAND IN POULTNEY, RUTLAND COUNTY, STATE OF VT, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 95, PAGE 2016 ID# 24-50-13, BEING KNOW AND DESIGNATED AS . BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO JACQUELINE DERACLEO CURRAN BY ADMINISTRATOR DEED OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA M. MCLAUGHLIN DATED OCTOBER 7, 1977 AND RECORDED IN THE POULTNEY LAND RECORDS IN BOOK 62 AT PAGE 500- 501 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS A METES AND BOUNDS PROPERTY. BEING THE SAME FEE SIMPLE PROPERTY CONVEYED BY DEED FROM JACQUELINE DERACLEO CURRAN T OPETER NOBLE AND TRACY L. BRIERE JOINT TENANTS, DATED 09/06/1996 RECORDED ON 09/06/1996 IN BOOK 95, PAGE 206 IN RUTLAND COUNTY RECORDS, STATE OF VT. THE PREMISES ARE MORE PARTICUARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A FENCE POST STANDING IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE PUBLIC HIGHWAY LEADING FROM THE VILLAGE OF POULTNEY TO GRANVILLE, N.Y., AND IN THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LAND OF MRS. MARGARET O’DONNELL AND RUNNING THENCE IN THE EAST LINE OF SAID MARGARET O’DONNELL’S LAND S. 12 DEGREES, 45’ W, SIX CHAINS AND EIGHTY-TWO LINKS TO A PINE ROOT DRIVE IN THE GROUND; THENCE S 77 DEGREES, 15’ E. TWO CHAINS AND SEVEN LINKS TO A PINE ROOT DRIVEN IN THE GROUND; THENCE N 12 DEGREES, 45’ E. SEVEN CHAINS AND SIXTY-SIX LINKS TO AN OAK FENCE POST STANDING IN THE AFORESAID LINE OF THE HIGHWAY; THENCE IN SAID SOUTH LINE S. 78 DEGREES W. TWO CHAINS AND TWENTY-FIVE LINKS TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING ONE AND ONE-HALF ACRES. Terms of Sale. The Property shall be sold "AS IS WHERE IS", to the highest bidder for cash or wire funds only. The sale of the Property is subject to confirmation by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division Rutland Unit. The Property is sold subject to unpaid taxes, municipal assessments, and superior liens, if any. The public sale may be adjourned one or more times for a total time not exceeding 30 days, without further court order, and without publication or service of a new notice of sale, by announcement of the new sale date to those present at each adjournment or by posting notice of the adjournment in a conspicuous place at the location of the sale. Mortgage Property Deposit. $10,000.00 to be paid in cash or by certified check by the purchaser at the time of auction, with the balance due at closing. The balance of the purchase price for the Property shall be due and payable within the latter of 10 days from the date of confirmation of said sale by the Vermont Superior Court, Civil Division, Rutland Unit, or 45 days from the date of public auction. If the balance of the purchase price is not paid within the period set forth herein, the deposit shall be forfeited and shall be retained by the Plaintiff herein as agreed liquidation damages and the Property may be offered to the next highest bidder still interested in the Property. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the Property at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale or inquire at Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP at 518-786-9069. Dated: February 11, 2020 /s/______________________________ Daniel N. Young, Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff
