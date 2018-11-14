STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 39-1-17 WRCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST v. JOHN W. PANIN AKA JOHN WILLIAM PANIN, DIANE PANIN AND SEVERY BROTHERS, INC. OCCUPANTS OF: 50 Ford Farm Lane, Ludlow VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered April 16, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by John W. Panin and Diane Panin to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A., dated June 11, 2009 and recorded in Book 333 Page 1 of the land records of the Town of Ludlow, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A. to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC dated August 8, 2016 and recorded September 29, 2016 in Book 396 Page 479 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, not individually but as trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust dated July 6, 2017 and recorded October 23, 2017 in Book 406 Page 537, both of the land records of the Town of Ludlow for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 50 Ford Farm Lane, Ludlow, Vermont on December 10, 2018 at 12:00 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: BEING ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO KEVIN KUNTZ AND PATRICIA KUNTZ BY WARRANTY DEED OF CARL L. RYLANDER AND JUNE RYLANDER DATED DECEMBER 9, 1983 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 16, 1983 IN VOLUME 84. PAGES 106-107 OF THE LUDLOW LAND RECORDS, AND IN SAID DEED MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: ALL AND THE SAME LANDS AND PREMISES CONVEYED TO THE SAID CARL L. RYLANDER AND JUNE RYLANDER FROM DONALD R. ELLISON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 25, 1978, RECORDED IN VOL. 71, PAGES 473-474 OF LUDLOW LAND RECORDS AND IN SAID I)EED DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: "A PARCEL OF LAND ON SOUTH HILL. LOT NO. 36, BEING A PORTION OF THE LAND DEEDED TO THE GRANTOR BY HAROLD FORD BY DEED DATED AUGUST 19, 1967, AND RECORDED IN BOOK 54, PAGES 376-377 OF THE LUDLOW LAND RECORDS, AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A METAL STAKE DRIVEN IN THE GROUND ON THE NORTH SIDE OF A 50 FEET RIGHT OF WAY AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 33; THENCE NORTH 66 DEGREES 23 MINUTES WEST ABOUT 300 FEET TO A CORNER, BEING NEARLY A 90 DEGREES TURN IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTH 17 DEGREES 09 MINUTES EAST ALONG THE EASTERLY EDGE OF THE RIGHT OF WAY, ABOUT 300 FEET TO A CORNER, A METAL STAKE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 37; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES 23 MINUTES EAST ABOUT 300 FEET TO A CORNER, A METAL STAKE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 33; THENCE SOUTH 17 DEGREES 09 MINUTES WEST ABOUT 300 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING. THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LOT CONTAINS ABOUT 2.05 ACRES. THIS LOT IS SOLD WITH THE FOLLOWING RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS; NO TRAILERS, MOBILE HOMES. "A" FRAMES, OR SHACKS, ONLY ONE DWELLING ALLOWED PER LOT AND NO SUB- DIVIDING ALLOWED, DWELLING WHEN COMPLETED SHALL HAVE A MARKET VALUE OF AT LEAST DOLLARS 35000." BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN W. PANIN BY VERMONT WARRANTY DEED FROM KEVIN KUNTZ AND PATRICIA KUNTZ AS RECORDED 1/7/2003 IN BOOK 231 AT PAGE 26. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 50 FORD FARM LN LUDLOW VT 05149 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : 11/7/18 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren___________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.