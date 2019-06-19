STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT RUTLAND UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 259-4-13 RDCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST v. LYNNE KAVENY SHELDON AND OCCUPANTS OF 5919 VT RT 30 S, PAWLET, VT OCCUPANTS OF: 5919 Vermont Route 30 South, Pawlet VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 7, 2018, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Lynne Kaveny Sheldon to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., dated June 12, 2009 and recorded in Book 97 Page 98 of the land records of the Town of Pawlet, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association dated March 6, 2013 and recorded in Book 105 Page 329, (2) Assignment of Mortgage from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Federal National Mortgage Association dated January 28, 2015 and recorded in Book 110 Page 42, and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, DBA, Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust dated April 12, 2016 and recorded in Book 111 Page 518, all of the land records of the Town of Pawlet for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 5919 Vermont Route 30 South, Pawlet, Vermont on July 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Tax ID Number(s): 0130-5919 Land situated in the Town of Pawlet in the County of Rutland in the State of VT. Being all and the same land and premises as conveyed to LYNNE KAVENY SHELDON by Quit Claim Deed of FLOYD R. SHELDON, JR. dated 02/03/1995 and recorded 02/03/1995 in Book 57 Page 339 of the county name Land Records, and in said deed described as follows: Being a portion of the lands and premises conveyed to Ruth S. Sheldon (now deceased) and Floyd R. Sheldon, Jr. by Deed of Theresa Pauquette dated September 25, 1969 and recorded December 18, 1969 in the Land Records of the Town of Pawlet in Book 33 at Page 278 and decreed to Floyd R. Sheldon, Jr. by decree of distribution dated November 9, 1990 and recorded November 23, 1990 in the Land Records of the Town of Pawlet in Book 50 at Page 305, said lands are more particularly described as a parcel of land with 200 feet of frontage on the east side of Route 30, bounded on the North by lands of the Congregational Parsonage and on the South by lands of David and Linda Maness, a depth of 425 feet and Easterly line of 242 feet, containing approximately 2.15 acres. Commonly known as: 5919 VT Rte. 30, Pawlet, VT 05761 Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : June 12, 2019 By: /S/ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.