STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WINDSOR UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 268-6-18 WRCV WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST v. COLLEEN F. SNIDE AND JEFFREY F. SNIDE SR. OCCUPANTS OF: 49 Mount Vernon Street, Springfield VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered January 30, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Colleen F. Snide and Jeffrey F. Snide Sr. to Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., dated June 7, 2002 and recorded in Book 597 Page 118 of the land records of the Town of Springfield, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. to Green Tree Servicing LLC dated July 17, 2013 and recorded in Book 519 Page 226, and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Ditech Financial LLC FKA Green Tree Servicing LLC sometimes known as Green Tree Services LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FDB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust dated September 24, 2018 and recorded in Book 604 Page 133, both of the land records of the Town of Springfield for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 49 Mount Vernon Street, Springfield, Vermont on October 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jeffrey F. Snide, Sr. and Colleen F. Snide by Warranty Deed of Camellia I. Horne, dated October 22 (sic), 1997, recorded in the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: "Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Camellia I. Horne by Warranty Deed of John J. Dzewaltowski, Victor F. Dzewaltowski and Harry Dzewaltowski, dated December 23, 1987, recorded in Book 89, Page 495 of the Town of Springfield Land Records and therein described as follows: "'Being part of the same lands and premises that was decreed to the Grantors by Decree of Distribution in the Estate of John B. Dzewaltowski by the Windsor Probate Court dated November 30, 1983 and recorded in Book 82 Page 468 of the Springfield Land Records and being more particularly described therein as follows: "'Parcel No. 1 Being all and the same premises that were conveyed to John Dzewaltowski and Victorya Dzewaltowski, husband and wife, by Albert N. Howe by his Warranty Deed dated July 3, 1930, and recorded in Volume 40, Page 585 of the Springfield Land Records, to which reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said premises. "'The premises hereby conveyed being bounded on the Northerly by Gulf Street; on the Easterly by Mt. Vernon Street; Southerly by land now or formerly occupied by David M. Smith; and Westerly by premises heretofore conveyed to Jay Jordan and Mrs. Louis Brown, and by premises formerly of Mrs. Trombly. "'Said premises are hereby conveyed subject to the same spring rights, reservations, rights to lay and maintain pipe lines, springs, water, and rights of way as are mentioned in the deed above referred to.' '"It being the intent to convey 49 Mt. Vernon Street, Springfield, Vermont. '"(Victorya Dzewaltowski predeceased her husband, John)’" Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 20, 2019 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
