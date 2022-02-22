WINDSOR CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION The Windsor Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) seek proposals from qualified firms to provide the construction of the West Pump Station Renovation for the Woodstock Union High School. The project includes the demolition of the existing pump station equipment and replacement with a new above ground pre-engineered wet well mounted pump station package, completion of the mechanical components, and wiring of the new pump station. RFP available from jrigoli@wcsu.net, or calling 802-457-1213, ext.1092. Proposals will be received by Joe Rigoli, Director of Buildings & Grounds, Windsor Central Supervisory Union, 70 Amsden Way, Woodstock, VT 05091, until 2:00 PM (EST) on MARCH 8, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.