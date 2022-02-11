WINDSOR CENTRAL SUPERVISORY UNION The Windsor Central Supervisory Union (WCSU) and the Windsor Central Unified Union School District (WCUUSD) seek proposals from qualified firms to provide CONSULTANT SERVICES FOR STUDENT TRANSPORTATION for the school district. Proposals will be received by James Fenn, Director of Finance & Operations, Windsor Central Supervisory Union Business Office, 70 Amsden Way, Woodstock, VT 05091, until 3:00 PM (EST) on MARCH 11, 2022. All proposals shall be submitted via email at jfenn@wcsu.net.
