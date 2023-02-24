Windy Hollow Manufactured Home Park Cooperative The Windy Hollow Manufactured Home Park Cooperative seeks proposals from qualified contractors to install a permitted community wastewater system with capacity for six hook-ups. Only two lots will be connected at this time. Engineering services provided by TCE. Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Permit # WW-1-3206-2, Full RFP and permitted designs are available from: lcurry@commonlandsolutions.com. Project is funded by VT Agency of Natural Resources ARPA grant funds. Davis-Bacon wages, Qualified DBE, and WBE-owned businesses regulations may apply. The Windy Hollow Mobile Home Cooperative, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Closing Deadline for proposals is 5 pm, March 17, 2023.
