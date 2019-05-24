PUBLIC NOTICE The Tinmouth Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Tinmouth Town Office to consider an application from Thomas and Eleanor Ewing for setback waivers to move a shed at 76 West Shore Drive. Dated at Tinmouth, Vermont this 21st day of May, 2019. Bart Eaton, Chair Board of Adjustment
