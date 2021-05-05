The Rutland Free Library is open again.
Library director Randal Smathers said they reopened to the public on Monday, but held off on announcing the move until Wednesday.
“We went a couple days without telling folks to make sure we had everything in place and were ready to go,” he said. “We’ve got regulars coming back already, and its good to see people again.”
Libraries around the state closed last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Most found ways to continue serving their communities, such as offering curbside service and several have eased back into allowing members of the public inside their buildings in the last few weeks.
“We’ve been open for limited browsing and computer use,” said Castleton Free Library Director Jan Jones. “That means wearing masks and potentially a time limit, depending on how many people are here. ... We’ve been doing heavy business all along, even during the periods we were doing curbside only. ... Some people are really happy to be in browsing now. Other people are still using curbside and that may be with us forever, because some people really like it.”
Jones said they are open 20 hours a week instead of 28, having not resumed evening or weekend service yet.
“In terms of going forward, it’s a little tricky for us because we also have an elevator project in the works that’ll dictate how much we can open when,” she said. “We may have to shut parts of the library down again, which’ll be kind of weird.”
Shelburne Memorial Library remains open by appointment four days a week. Director Jane Ramos said they expect to fully reopen once school gets out.
“We normally get two school buses, one from the elementary school and one from the high school in Woodstock,” she said. “We weren’t sure how that would go if we were to reopen fully.”
Brandon Free Library continues to operate by appointment for the time being. Assistant Librarian Joni Osterhaudt said it helps keep the library under its occupancy cap. She said only seven people are allowed in the building at a time, and that can fill up suddenly when three staffers are on duty. However, she said it doesn’t happen often.
“We have some people come to the door and ask,” she said. “If we have room, we’ll let them in. It’s almost like we’re open.”
Curbside service remains available — and recommended — in Rutland, and patrons are asked to limit browsing and computer use to 30 minutes. The Fox Room remains closed and seating is unavailable except for computer use and the rocking chair in the children’s area.
The library will open at 10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. other days.
“Most of our evening use comes through the Fox Room,” Smathers said. “Being unable to use the Fox Room, it doesn’t make sense to stay open three nights a week.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.