If you’re a regular reader of the Rutland Herald or Times Argus, first, thank you for your support, it’s very much appreciated. Second, as a regular reader, you’re likely familiar with the works of our regular contributors Walt Amses and Willem Lange. While their topics can be far-ranging, one of the elements that comes up time and time again is reminiscing. Sometimes that look into the past is a short jump of a few years, other times it’s a turning back of the dial that spans decades. The two combined have spent more than a century and a half living the experiences they tap into for their writing. They’re living time capsules with more energy and wit about them than many people half their ages, and we’re grateful to have them. Getting a glimpse into these United States from decades past is something we should appreciate. Hearing history right from the source can be an amazing experience and maybe it’s one you too can experience in person during the Thanksgiving holiday.
With a worldwide pandemic putting what’s important into perspective, people understand more than ever how quickly things can change and what we stand to lose. As we know, the elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID and with each loss, we undoubtedly lost countless stories and histories. That happens every generation and even every day, but it was sped up by the pandemic. The loss of stories and history has also been exacerbated by shifts in society. Oral traditions passed person to person aren’t the societal centerpiece they once were. They’ve been supplanted by audio recordings, which in turn have been replaced by videos and other media. Each advancement running the risk of being unusable in a few decades after the technology behind it becomes obsolete.
There’s problems with that. Beyond the oft-paraphrased line, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” from writer and philosopher George Santayana, there’s more at stake. There’s the possibility of losing a little bit of our place in the world, what brought us to where we are and who we are.
A quick online search provides dozens of articles lamenting the loss of languages — not our use of slang or inadequate grasp of a common tongue — but actual full languages that disappear as native speakers die and younger generations move on. It’s estimated about one language disappears every three months. And of the roughly 6,500 still in existence, perhaps half or by some estimates as much as 90% will be extinct by the end of the century.
If you’re fortunate enough to have older friends, neighbors or relatives you’re on good terms with , make the most of it. If you’ve never sat down and asked them about themselves, why put it off? Their story is part of your story too and getting it right from the source can be an amazing experience.
Not everyone is an open book of course, but the quickes way to find out if they’re willing to talk with you is to ask. You may be surprised. As people get older, taking a trip down memory lane can be a welcome excursion. Listening as they turn back the years also lets them know you care and that their experiences, the things that made them who they are, matter.
Just as some people might be reluctant to talk about themselves, others might have a hard time initiating the conversation to get the ball rolling. If you’re the one with the history to share, think about what you’d like the younger generation to know, what historical legacy you want to bestow.
Some questions to ask or think about: What were your hopes and worries growing up? How did you meet your spouse/partner? When you were younger, what did you imagine the world would be like today? What was your proudest moment? What was your favorite song? Did you go into the career you wanted to go into? What advice would you give to future generations?
We hope this Thanksgiving gives you the chance to connect with friends and family and maybe learn a little bit of close-to-home history. If the effort results in some stories you to share with others, we hope you’ll write and let us know so we might share the story with other readers. At the very least, gathering together, putting down electronic devices, actually engaging with family and being more social than anything on social media, might just make the holiday one to remember for years, or even generations to come.
