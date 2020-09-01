The Lip Sync Battle is back on.
The annual fundraiser for the Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum was canceled earlier this year alongside several similar events that could not be held while keeping with state guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 events. Like their counterparts in several other groups, though, organizers have found a way to take it online.
In past year, teams have danced and lip-synced to a song on stage at the Paramount Theatre. This year, Wonderfeet is asking participants to submit videos of their performance, and people can then watch them on the Wonderfeet website and pay to cast votes for their favorites.
“People are already working on their videos, including some friends and family of our staff,” Interim Executive Director Danielle Monroe said. “The fun thing about this year is, normally teams have to pay to enter, so it’s mostly businesses and large organizations. ... This year, anyone can enter. ... We’re eager to see, given free rein, what kids and families do.”
That free rein isn’t completely free — Monroe said videos will be screened for “general appropriateness.”
“You’re doing a fundraiser for a children’s museum, so keep it PG or PG-13 at the most,” she said.
Monroe said the event usually brings in around $35,000, of which the museum nets about $20,000.
“Our goal this year is $15,000 to $20,000 between business sponsors and the voting,” she said. “It’s certainly the largest fundraiser we do out of the year — four times any of the other fundraisers we do. It’s probably about 10% of our budget.”
Teams can submit videos through Sep. 20 and voting will go live Sep. 25. The winning team receives the Lip Sync Battle trophy and is honored on a plaque at the museum listing them as an exhibit sponsor.
“Once the website opens on the 25th, we’re hoping people will share the videos widely on social media and get family and friends to vote,” she said.
After closing when the pandemic took hold in March, Wonderfeet reopened with limited hours in June and held four weeks of summer camp. Monroe said they will launch a day camp next week for families doing home schooling or remote learning.
“We continue to stay creative and stay really flexible so that we can adjust and keep up with changes as they happen,” she said. “Our first priority is being here for kids and families. ... As people’s needs change, we’ll continue to change with them.”
gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com
