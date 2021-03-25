Step back in time walking the wood-plank sidewalks of this Nevada town packed with the amazing history of more than 150 years.
Virginia City takes visitors back to the days of the Wild West, gunfights at the local saloon and silver mines.
Anyone with the slightest desire for historical places will enjoy a trip to this city, now a National Historic Landmark.
This city saw a huge boom during the silver mining days. At one time, it was home to more than 25,000 people.
It became a boomtown around 1859, when what is referred to as the Comstock Lode was established as the first major silver deposit found in the U.S. More and more mines were opened, and the town became the seat of Storey County. However, when the mines were not producing as much silver as they had, the population began to dwindle, and in 2010 there were just over 850 residents living in this historic city.
Today the main street, C Street, attracts visitors who want to get a taste of the Old West with its saloons, restaurants and quaint shops. The Bucket of Blood Saloon has been around since 1876.
The city was the birthplace of Mark Twain in 1863. Twain (born Samuel Clemens) was a reporter for the local newspaper. The Mark Twain Museum is dedicated to this famous resident, his life and his connection to the city.
The best place to begin your visit is at the visitor’s center located at 86 S. C St. Take a Virginia City Trolley Tour, a 20-minute narrated tour of the city, to learn more and get a glimpse of what to see while visiting.
Museums here are plentiful, with more than a dozen to explore.
They highlight the past of the city, including the fire of 1875 and the times when the city was in its prime during the peak of mining.
The Fourth Ward School Museum is the last four-story school of its kind still standing in the U.S. It reopens for public tours May 1.
The Comstock Gold Mill brings history to the forefront for visitors as it is the last operational stamp mill. It dates back to the 1860s.
The Comstock History Center displays one of the Virginia and Truckee Railroad’s original steam locomotives.
The Comstock Firemen’s Museum and Nevada State Firemen’s Museum display the history of firefighting and have a host of artifacts. It is an operating volunteer firefighting unit.
The list of museums goes on to include the Washoe Club Haunted Museum, Eureka Sentinel Museum and Dayton Museum.
While in town tour a mine. The Ponderosa Mine in back of the old Bank of California building offers insight into the underground workings of a mine. Tours are also offered at the Chollar Mine.
When your feet wear out, spend the night at one of the most historic and interesting hotels near Virginia City, the Gold Hill Hotel. Even though it is Nevada’s oldest hotel, it has all the modern conveniences with Old West charm.
The hotel offers an onsite restaurant and bar. A train takes visitors up the hill to the action in historic Virginia City. Visit goldhillhotel.net for room availability.
For more information on places to stay, eat and information on COVID-19. regulations go to visitvirginiacitynv.com.
