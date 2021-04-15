Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.