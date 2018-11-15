Thursday
Arabian Nights. Tales for all ages with music and dancing from Arabia. Bring a canned good for the local food shelf and get in for half price. $8, $5 seniors and students, 7 p.m. Rutland High School Theatre, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, 770-1016.
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 775-4986.
Audubon Marsh Monitoring Walk. 3.7 mile loop around the marsh or go halfway. Meet at the marsh boardwalk. 8 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble St., West Rutland, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
America Recycles Day — Rutland. Celebrate (and pay your taxes) at City Hall with free food, drinks, and prizes. Get the latest info on what’s recyclable in our area right from the source. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland City Hall, 1 Strongs Ave., Rutland, 775-7209.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010, 773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreaction Center, N. Street Ext., Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 775-3855.
How to Assess Heart Disease. Talk on the most current diagnostic methods used to detect common and complex heart conditions with Q&A. Light refreshments will be served. Free, 5:30 p.m. Franklin Conference Center, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave., Rutland.
RYP November Mix. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the brewery from owner, Dale Patterson and learn about the home-brew contest. 6-8 p.m. Rutland Beer Works, 136 Granger St., Rutland, 665-7794.
Green Mountain College and Community Concert Band Fall Concert. Directed by James Cassarino, the band includes students, faculty, and community members. The concert is free and open to the public. 7-8:30 p.m. Green Mountain Colege, Ackley Auditorium, One Brennan Circle, Poultney, carla.snook@greenmtn.edu, 287-8926.
Miss Guided Angels. Rutland County’s “Ver-mericana” band, returns to one of their favorite haunts, fresh of the release of their debut album, The One That Got Away. 7-9 p.m. Taps Tavern, 158 Main St., Poultney.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. Beginners at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 345-9100.
Great Courses: Great World Religions — Buddhism. Prof. Malcolm David Eckel surveys Buddhism from its origin in India in the 6th or 5th centuries B.C. to the present day. Begins with a 30 minute lecture by DVD followed by a discussion led by Scott Lobdell. The program meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton. 468-3093.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main St., Rutland, 775-5104.
Friday
16
November
Gary Wade. Gary Wade performing a softer side of rock and outlaw country on guitar and harmonica for a dining audience. 6-9 p.m. Iron Lantern, Rt. 30, Castleton.
Arabian Nights. Tales for all ages with music and dancing from Arabia. Bring a canned good for the local food shelf and get in for half price. $8, $5 seniors and students, 7 p.m. Rutland High School Theatre, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, 770-1016.
Picasso at the Lapin Agile. This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904. $20/$25, 7:30 p.m. ArtisTree Community Arts Center, 2095 Pomfret Rd., South Pomfret, 457-3500.
Freewheelin’. Classic rock/country band. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 775-4986.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make these wood burning creations. All supplies needed are provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Walking the Camino de Santiago. Tina and Willis Wood share their trip of a lifetime. $5 or Osher membership, 1:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, 773-1853.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
OMS Ski and Snowboard Swap. Okemo Mountain School annual fundraiser, donation drop-off pre-sale at Sitting Bull Restaurant. 4-7 p.m. Okemo Mountain Base Lodge, Okemo Ridge Road, Ludlow.
Shabbat in 3 Movements. Children’s service, dairy/veggie community potluck supper and Kabbalat Shabbat service followed by dessert oneg. 6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Saturday
17
November
Arabian Nights. Tales for all ages with music and dancing from Arabia. Bring a canned good for the local food shelf and get in for half price. $8, $5 seniors and students, 7 p.m. Rutland High School Theatre, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, 770-1016.
Picasso at the Lapin Agile. This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904. $20/$25, 7:30 p.m. ArtisTree Community Arts Center, 2095 Pomfret Rd., South Pomfret, 457-3500.
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 802-775-4986.
Community Luncheon — Spaghetti and Meatballs. This date has been moved from the 4th Saturday for this month only. Lunch is free, but we will gratefully accept donations.. Donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 775-4368.
Vermont Collegiate Choral Consortium Concert. The Vermont Collegiate Choral Consortium will make its way to Castleton University on Nov. 17 for a performance in collaboration with blood drum spirit, an internationally-renowned jazz ensemble. $10/$5, 3 p.m. Casella Theater, 62 Alumni Dr., Castleton, 468-1119.
Community Meal. Ludlow Baptist Church will host a free turkey dinner. Everyone is welcome to attend. 5:30-7 p.m. Ludlow Baptist Church, 99 Main Street, Ludlow, kreykellbrgns@gmail.com, 228-3663.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Build a Fairy House. (for children). Construction materials and tools are provided. $10 per house, 10 a.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Ctr., 3270 Vt. Rte. 315, Ruppert, 394-7836.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month, Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-9594.
Holiday Bazaar. Get ready for the holiday season with a variety of high-quality items from local crafters, farmers and home-based businesses. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, 775-0709.
OMS Ski and Snowboard Swap. Okemo Mountain School annual fundraiser, donation drop-off pre-sale at Sitting Bull Restaurant. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Okemo Mountain Base Lodge, Okemo Ridge Road, Ludlow.
St. Alphonsus Christmas Fair. Basket raffle, silent auction, local crafts, baked goods, antiques. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 2918 US-7 South, Pittsford.
Holiday Craft Fair. Local artists and crafters, and new this year, a chili cook-off for cash prizes, with proceeds to the Sara’s Stories Book Program. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lothrop School gym, 3447 Route 7, Pittsford, 770-4767.
Immigration to the Slate Valley. Vermont author Katherine Paterson’s book “Bread and Roses, Too” featured. $5, 1-2 p.m. Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St., Granville, (518) 642-1417.
Opera Singing Competition. Singers will compete for monetary prizes and performance opportunities with Barn Opera, The Opera Company of Middlebury and Southern Vermont Lyric Theatre. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon.
Sunday
18
November
Picasso at the Lapin Agile. This long-running Off Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904. $20/$25, 2 p.m. ArtisTree Community Arts Center, 2095 Pomfret Rd., South Pomfret, 457-3500.
Tom Irish. a.k.a “Ziggy Jagger,” performs classic rock sets steeped in covers by The Stones, Bowie, Steely Dan, Neil Young and more. 7 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 775-4986.
Interfaith Thanksgiving Celebration with Food and Community Sing-Along. Five Rutland churches and the Rutland Jewish Center will join in the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration with a new twist that includes a huge vegetarian potluck dinner and a community sing. 5:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 773-3455.
Potluck and discussion with Alan Betts. 350Vermont for a potluck dinner with Dr. Alan Betts, local atmospheric researcher and Vermont’s leading climate scientist. Attendees are invited to bring a dish, but this isn’t required. 6-8:30 p.m. Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court St, Rutland City, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 353-0998.
Adult Learn-to-Play Hockey. a series of COED Learn to Play instructional hockey sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s ice hockey team. Email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first Sunday session. $10 per session, 6-7 p.m. Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town, rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Donation, 5:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
OMS Ski and Snowboard Swap. Okemo Mountain School annual fundraiser, donation drop-off pre-sale at Sitting Bull Restaurant. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Okemo Mountain Base Lodge, Okemo Ridge Road, Ludlow.
Klezmer Group. Do you play an instrument? Would you like to join an ensemble and play Klezmer music for fun? Join a weekly klezmer group. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 773-3455.
Monday
19
November
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 775-4986.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Meet Matisse. Art Classes for Children and Teens. Learn about the life and work of Henri Matisse. Create original artwork in a similar style by making paintings with bold colors and “painting with scissors” as they create collage pieces. (scholarships available). $48, 4-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, sarahhutton4@hotmail.com.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Yoga: all levels. Vinyasa Flow Yoga class with Stefanie DeSimone. , 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, chaffeeartcenter.org. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Jewish Discovery School. Program based on several core Jewish values. Curriculum designed to help students see connections between their daily lives and Jewish tradition, as well as a music-based approach to prayer. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Tuesday
20
November
Food Drive. The Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet is holding a food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. Bring in a non-perishable food item through Nov. 20 and receive a free loaf of bread. No purchase necessary. 12 a.m. Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., Rutland, mamie.keith@grupobimbo.com, 802-775-4986.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, what services are available and next step toward helping loved ones. A trained counselor is also present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 775-4301.
Wednesday
21
November
Rick Redington and The Luv. Annual homecoming show. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Meat Bingo. Meat loaf dinner. $8, 6-7 a.m. VFW Post 648, 15 Wales St., Rutland, 533-9075.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. An ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays. Novices through advanced script writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Great Courses: The American Civil War. Leading Civil War historian, Prof. Gary W. Gallagher details the effects of the Civil War on all Americans with a 30-min. lecture on DVD. Discussion follows facilitated by Joe Mark. The program will meet Wednesdays. 1:30-3 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 468-3093.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd, Pittsford, 353-2259.
Bingo. Every third Wednesday for some clean and sober bingo. Prizes, food, 50/50, all are welcome. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, Old-School and more. 21+ id is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland.
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. See website for prices & pkgs., 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Rd., Shrewsbury, 592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300 to register. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 775-1300.
Figure Drawing. Expand on your observational and drawing skills with a live model. Every other Wednesday. $15, 6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Thursday
22
November
Thanksgiving Dinner. Hosted by St. James United Methodist Church, everyone is welcome to attend. Free of charge. 12-2 p.m. Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, krey kellington, kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com, 8022283663.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Reservations greatly appreciated but not necessary. Take-out available and delivery in Wells. 3-4 p.m. Wells Village School, Rte. 30, Wells, 645-0934.
Friday
23
November
Rio County Line. Mix of rock, country, rhythm & blues, western swing, modern contemporary and originals. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make these wood burning creations. All supplies needed are provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
Saturday
24
November
Handsome & Gretel. No Strings Marionette Company. A scrumptious rendition of the fairy tale classic, and a visit from Santa. . $8, 11 a.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main St., Randolph, 728-6464.
Caroline Cotter. Sweetly expressive Americana artist called the “new champion” of today’s folk scene by Country Standard Time. BYOB. Show $20; Dinner & show $45, 7:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Rd., Brandon, 247-4295.
Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll. Sales, treats and activities leading up to the annual Tree Lighting in Depot Park. Free movie at the Paramount at 10 a.m., meet Santa with the kids. Shop local on Small Business Saturday, or drop in after the 2018 Audi FIS Ski World Cup. 9 a.m. Downtown Rutland.
Maple View Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House. Annual two-day holiday open house, where you can meet and learn about these gentle, intelligent fiber animals. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple View Farm, 185 Adams Rd, Brandon, Deborah R Bratton, mvfalpacas@gmail.com, 247-5412.
Kids and Family Fun Day. This event is free with skates, hotdogs, cookies, an Elf Egg Hunt, the Fire Dept and Police Dept manning the s’mores station outside. Please bring a canned vegetable for our cafe food pantry. 1-3 p.m. The Georgetti Ice Skating Rink, Rutland, ljustin8@gmail.com, 236-0407.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical Shabbat services including morning prayers, a Torah service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by a kiddush. 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Handsome & Gretel. A scrumptious rendition of the fairy tale classic, and a visit from Santa, 11 a.m. $8, 11 a.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main Street, Randolph, 728-6464.
Guided Full Moon Hike. A staff-guided hike to view the Beaver moon. Moderate difficulty, held weather-permitting; participants must have appropriate footgear, headlamps, water and snacks. Reservations requested. $5, 6 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Ctr., 3270 Vt. Rte. 315, Ruppert, 394-7836.
Rio County Line. Rock ‘n’ roll with country and originals. 9 p.m. Greenfields at Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, 775-1911.
Sunday
25
November
Maple View Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House. Annual two-day holiday open house, where you can meet and learn about these gentle, intelligent fiber animals. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple View Farm, 185 Adams Rd, Brandon, Deborah R Bratton, mvfalpacas@gmail.com, 8022475412.
Adult Learn-to-Play Hockey. a series of COED Learn to Play instructional hockey sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s ice hockey team. Email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first Sunday session. $10 per session, 6-7 p.m. Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town, rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com.
Klezmer Group. Do you play an instrument? Would you like to join an ensemble and play Klezmer music for fun? Join a weekly klezmer group. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 773-3455.
Monday
26
November
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Meet Matisse. Art Classes for Children and Teens. Learn about the life and work of Henri Matisse. Create original artwork in a similar style by making paintings with bold colors and “painting with scissors” as they create collage pieces. (scholarships available). $48, 4-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, sarahhutton4@hotmail.com.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Yoga: all levels. Vinyasa Flow Yoga class with Stefanie DeSimone. , 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, , chaffeeartcenter.org. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Jewish Discovery School. Program based on several core Jewish values. Curriculum designed to help students see connections between their daily lives and Jewish tradition, as well as a music-based approach to prayer. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Tuesday
27
November
Share the Warmth Clothing Drive. College of St. Joseph’s Provider Program is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots in support of the NewStory Center and the Homeless Prevention Center. 12-6 p.m. Tuttle Hall at CSJ, 71 Clement Rd., Rutland, 773-5900.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administrative Building, 6 Church St., Rutland, 786-1998.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, what services are available and next step toward helping loved ones. A trained counselor is also present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 775-4301.
Wednesday
28
November
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. An ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays. Novices through advanced script writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Great Courses: The American Civil War. Leading Civil War historian, Prof. Gary W. Gallagher details the effects of the Civil War on all Americans with a 30-min. lecture on DVD. Discussion follows facilitated by Joe Mark. The program will meet Wednesdays. 1:30-3 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 468-3093.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Concussions: Information for Athletes, Parents & Coaches. Certified Athletic Trainers will discuss the latest and most up to date information on concussion injuries, including myths and misconceptions and provide information regarding diagnosis as well as return-to-play guidelines. 6-8 p.m. Maple Street School, 322 Maple Street, Manchester, Beth Dulli, edulli@rrmc.org.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are said to transmit positive energies to the environment and the people who view them. Create two beautiful stones and become entranced with relaxation in the process. . $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd, Pittsford, 353-2259.
Musing to Fruition. Writers and artists discuss creative process. $25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 1509 Route 7 South, Wallingford. $25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 Route 7 South, Wallingford, 446-8044.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, Old-School and more. 21+ id is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland.
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. See website for prices & pkgs., 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Rd., Shrewsbury, 592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300 to register. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 775-1300.
Thursday
29
November
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Great Courses: Great World Religions — Buddhism. Prof. Malcolm David Eckel surveys Buddhism from its origin in India in the 6th or 5th centuries B.C. to the present day. Begins with a 30 minute lecture by DVD followed by a discussion led by Scott Lobdell. The program meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 468-3093.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. . 2 p.m. Rutland Recreaction Center, N. Street Ext., Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 775-3855.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances. All dances will be taught. No partner needed. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable shoes and non-slip shoes. 6:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. Beginners at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 345-9100.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main St., Rutland, 775-5104.
Friday
30
November
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make these wood burning creations. All supplies needed are provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
