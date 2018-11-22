Thursday
22
November
Thanksgiving Dinner. A Thanksgiving Dinner will take place at the Cavendish Elementary School on Thanksgiving Day. Hosted by St. James United Methodist Church, everyone is welcome to attend. It’s a great time to sit down, relax and enjoy a delicious home-cooked holiday meal, free of charge. 12-2 p.m. Cavendish Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com, 228-3663.
Gratitude Gathering. Get festive with your neighbors and eat more pie. Also debuting “Sparkle Barn Shorts” — a 45 minute compilation short films starting around 5 p.m. Optional BYOP (bring your own pie or other desert). Hot spiced cider and other goodies. 4-7 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7 , Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 446-2044.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Reservations greatly appreciated but not necessary. Take-out available and delivery in Wells. 3-4 p.m. Wells Village School, Rte. 30, Wells, 645-0934.
Friday
23
November
Rio County Line. Mix of rock, country, rhythm & blues, western swing, modern contemporary and originals. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, 776-4156.
Gratitude Friday. Workout after Thanksgiving. Donations accepted to benefit The Rutland Homeless Prevention Center. Members and non-members welcome. Sign up for 1/2 hour, hour, 1 1/2 hour or 2 hour spinning class. Donations, 9-11 a.m. The Gymnasium, 11 Cottage St, Rutland, gymnasium802@gmail.com, 773-5333.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
Saturday
24
November
Handsome & Gretel. No Strings Marionette Company. A scrumptious rendition of the fairy tale classic, and a visit from Santa. $8, 11 a.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main St., Randolph, 728-6464.
Caroline Cotter. Sweetly expressive Americana artist called the “new champion” of today’s folk scene by Country Standard Time. BYOB. Show $20; Dinner & show $45, 7:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Rd., Brandon, 247-4295.
Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll. Sales, treats and activities leading up to the annual Tree Lighting in Depot Park. Free movie at the Paramount at 10 a.m., meet Santa with the kids. Shop local on Small Business Saturday, or drop in after the 2018 Audi FIS Ski World Cup. 9 a.m. Downtown Rutland.
Maple View Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House. Annual two-day holiday open house, where you can meet and learn about these gentle, intelligent fiber animals. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple View Farm, 185 Adams Rd, Brandon, Deborah R Bratton, mvfalpacas@gmail.com, 247-5412.
Kids and Family Fun Day. This event is free with skates, hotdogs, cookies, an Elf Egg Hunt, the Fire Dept and Police Dept manning the s’mores station outside. Please bring a canned vegetable for our cafe food pantry. 1-3 p.m. The Georgetti Ice Skating Rink, Rutland, ljustin8@gmail.com, 236-0407.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way, 42 Center St., Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical Shabbat services including morning prayers, a Torah service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by a kiddush. 9:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Guided Full Moon Hike. A staff-guided hike to view the Beaver moon. Moderate difficulty, held weather-permitting; participants must have appropriate footgear, headlamps, water and snacks. Reservations requested. $5, 6 p.m. Merck Forest & Farmland Ctr., 3270 Vt. Rte. 315, Ruppert, 394-7836.
Rio County Line. Rock ‘n’ roll with country and originals. 9 p.m. Greenfields at Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, 775-1911.
Sunday
25
November
Maple View Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House. Annual two-day holiday open house, where you can meet and learn about these gentle, intelligent fiber animals. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple View Farm, 185 Adams Rd, Brandon, Deborah R Bratton, mvfalpacas@gmail.com, 247-5412.
Adult Learn-to-Play Hockey. a series of COED Learn to Play instructional hockey sessions led by members of the Rutland Cutting Edges women’s ice hockey team. Email rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com prior to your first Sunday session. $10 per session, 6-7 p.m. Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town, rutlandcuttingedges@gmail.com.
Klezmer Group. Do you play an instrument? Would you like to join an ensemble and play Klezmer music for fun? Join a weekly klezmer group. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 773-3455.
Monday
26
November
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. . 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Meet Matisse. Art Classes for Children and Teens. Learn about the life and work of Henri Matisse. Create original artwork in a similar style by making paintings with bold colors and “painting with scissors” as they create collage pieces. (scholarships available). $48, 4-5 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, sarahhutton4@hotmail.com.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Yoga: all levels. Vinyasa Flow Yoga class with Stefanie DeSimone. 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, chaffeeartcenter.org. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 775-0356.
Jewish Discovery School. Program based on several core Jewish values. Curriculum designed to help students see connections between their daily lives and Jewish tradition, as well as a music-based approach to prayer. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Tuesday
27
November
Share the Warmth Clothing Drive. College of St. Joseph’s Provider Program is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots in support of the NewStory Center and the Homeless Prevention Center. 12-6 p.m. Tuttle Hall at CSJ, 71 Clement Rd., Rutland, 773-5900.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
OVUU Planning Task Force. Special mtng. 5 year planning discussion. 5-7 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, mpiper@rnesu.org, 247-5757.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administrative Building, 6 Church St., Rutland, 786-1998.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Folks are invited to drop in on any these groups and receive free nicotine replacement therapy (patches, gum, or lozenges) and other resources and supports. Groups and nicotine replacement therapy double your chances of staying tobacco-free. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, 747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, what services are available and next step toward helping loved ones. A trained counselor is also present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 775-4301.
Wednesday
28
November
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. An ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays. Novices through advanced script writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Great Courses: The American Civil War. Leading Civil War historian, Prof. Gary W. Gallagher details the effects of the Civil War on all Americans with a 30-min. lecture on DVD. Discussion follows facilitated by Joe Mark. The program will meet Wednesdays. 1:30-3 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 468-3093.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd., Pittsford, 353- 2259.
Concussions: Information for Athletes, Parents & Coaches. Certified Athletic Trainers will discuss the latest and most up to date information on concussion injuries, including myths and misconceptions and provide information regarding diagnosis as well as return-to-play guidelines. 6-8 p.m. Maple Street School, 322 Maple Street, Manchester, Beth Dulli, edulli@rrmc.org.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are said to transmit positive energies to the environment and the people who view them. Create two beautiful stones and become entranced with relaxation in the process. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Rd, Pittsford, 353-2259.
Musing to Fruition. Writers and artists discuss creative process. $25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 1509 Route 7 South, Wallingford. $25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 Route 7 South, Wallingford, 446-8044.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, Old-School and more. 21+ id is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland.
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis looking for greater flexibility and a deeper sense of inner peace. See website for prices & pkgs. See website for prices & pkgs., 10 a.m. Sol Luna Farm, 329 Old Farm Rd., Shrewsbury, 592-9393.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Dr., Rutland, 775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 775-1300.
Thursday
29
November
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010, 773-6010.
Great Courses: Great World Religions — Buddhism. Prof. Malcolm David Eckel surveys Buddhism from its origin in India in the 6th or 5th centuries B.C. to the present day. During its 2,500-year history, Begins with a 30 minute lecture by DVD followed by a discussion led by Scott Lobdell. The program meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 468-3093.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreaction Center, N. Street Ext., Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 775-3855.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances. All dances will be taught. No partner needed. No experience necessary. Wear comfortable shoes and non-slip shoes. 6:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove, Rutland, 773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. Beginners at 6:30 p.m. 7 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Catleton, 345-9100.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main St., Rutland, 775-5104.
Friday
30
November
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make these wood burning creations. All supplies needed are provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, 773-6010.
Gingerbread Contest & Display at The Chaffee. Opening reception. This year’s theme is “Silver Bells.” Awards in a variety of categories will be announced. All entries must be delivered to the Chaffee on either November 27 or 28. 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 775-0356.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, mugs, trays and more! Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, 773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Educators Joni Lee and Milagro Turner present a fresh array of activities each week that focus on play, reading, crafts and socialization. for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School St., Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 325-3123.
