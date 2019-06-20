A Rutland man will serve six months on home confinement after his conviction on nine criminal charges.
Kevin Scully, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to a variety of charges dating back to 2016 including two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotics, two counts of violating his conditions of release, two counts of selling cocaine and one count of aiding in the commission of a felony. Also, he pleaded guilty to the negligent operation of a vehicle and giving false information to law enforcement. He was sentenced to six months to five years suspended with probation except for six months.
Twelve charges against Scully were dropped including three counts of possession of cocaine or narcotics, two counts of sale of cocaine, one count of giving false information to law enforcement and six counts of violating his conditions of release.
While the state wanted a longer six-month to five-year home confinement sentence, the defense argued for probation. Defense attorney Matthew Hart said in court that Scully has shown good progress since his last release in January 2018.
Hart pointed to the fact that Scully has been sober since January 2018 and living with his father and longtime girlfriend, who were both in the courtroom. Scully works at a local restaurant.
“It’s going to be an uphill battle, he knows that,” Hart said of Scully’s future. “But the situation he has now is good.”
Hart voiced concern that a stricter sentence might hinder the progress Scully has made in the last year and a half.
Judge Thomas Zonay said the court would take Scully’s progress into consideration, but the judge said some punishment was still warranted given the number and severity of offenses. However, given that Scully has stable housing, employment and has been able to stay sober, Zonay said he felt home confinement with probation was a more appropriate sentence than jail time.
“Notably, since the period in his life during which the offense conduct was committed, the defendant has taken significant positive steps to address his behavior,” Zonay said. “A sentence that includes probation and home confinement meets the necessary goals of rehabilitation, punishment and deterrence, both general and specific. It allows defendant to continue to maintain his residence and appropriate prosocial behaviors including employment and rehabilitation while under tight supervision thereby enhancing public safety.”
Scully told the court he has worked hard to turn his life around and believes he could stay on the right track.
“I’ve done pretty much everything I could do to stay clean since January of last year, and I’ve really worked hard to do the right thing,” he said.
Scully was ordered to report to probation, and his confinement began when the court proceedings ended.
After Scully has served his six months of house confinement, Zonay explained that the terms of Scully’s probation will include compliance with a curfew, urine testing, and electronic monitors, as well as regular meetings with a probation officer.
Addressing Scully, Zonay said, “You’ve made some very positive strides and come a long way. You have a long way in life ahead of you. You’re a young man. Good luck, and keep it up.”
