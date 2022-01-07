Green Screen Graphics and Quick Print/Tuttle Law Print’s leadership said they already had a lot of the same customers anyway.
The two companies completed a merger late last year, though each will continue to operate separately with their combined 32 employees.
“It’s a very exciting, positive, progressive move for all the companies,” Green Screen founder Mike Gauthier said Friday.
Gauthier started Green Screen Graphics in 1992, and after almost 30 years he was starting to look for a retirement plan.
He looked at converting the company to employee ownership, a path taken by Tuttle, where he sat on the board of directors, several years earlier. One conversation led to another.
“There’s some overlap with all of our clients,” he said. “We can be cross-promoting to each other’s clients, offering more services.”
CEO Ben Nooney said Quick Print serves mostly local clients while Tuttle works on the national market — a market that has steadily shrunk over time.
“Printing — it’s a stressed industry,” he said. “It changes. Our Tuttle business was being challenged. We print stationary and a lot of supplies and the usage was down because of technology.”
Nooney said they diversified through the merger with Quick Print several years ago, and he sees merging with Green Screen in a similar light. Already handling forms, labels, brochures and other needs for local business, Nooney said they can add logo gear like hats and T-shirts.
“That’s a growing business,” he said. “It’s one of the best ways to advertise, one of the most effective ways to advertise — put your logo on something.”
Gauthier said the businesses need to find ways to grow to survive.
“There are national companies that print around the clock in a facility in the Midwest and they’re cranking out business cards,” he said. “That’s why you don’t see a town like Rutland with five or six print shops like they used to have. ... Having founded this company from scratch, it means a lot to me. ... We’re going to be a part of the community and all that goes on here as well.”
