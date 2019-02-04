A Rutland woman crashed her car on Route 3 on Monday and told police the cause was that she had swerved to avoid a deer.
However, police said Lisa Nadeau, 52, of Rutland, had been driving even though her license was under a civil suspension.
A press release from the Vermont State Police said on that Monday, around 9:30 a.m., a trooper from the Rutland barracks saw a blue 2017 Kia Sportage on the shoulder of Route 3. The compact sports utility vehicle had significant damage, police said, including damage to the front left fender and bumper and the rear left tire and rear left quarter.
Police said Nadeau had been driving north. She told police a deer ran across the road and she swerved to avoid it, hitting a guardrail on the side of the road.
Nadeau was cited for driving with a suspended license, according to the press release.
