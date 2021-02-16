In the middle of the night, partway through a cross-country drive, I unfolded myself from the driver’s seat at another random gas station. The rig and I both needed fuel.
As sure as diesels hum at a truck stop, there is a chocolate muffin in the store. It’s wrapped in clear cellophane and called “Double Chocolate Muffin,” or “Chocolate-Chocolate-Chunk Muffin,” depending on which semi-local bakery made it.
A gas station chocolate muffin can be hard to find. There is no one place where you can count on it being. But like love, you can find it if you look hard enough, or if you lower the bar enough.
Anywhere else, the gas station chocolate muffin might be as forgettable as one highway mile after the last. But our expectations are low at the gas station, and our needs are specific. Enjoyed with a steaming cup of convenience store coffee, that dark, chemically moist and shiny muffin keeps us truckin’ all the way to the next pit stop. And the muffin, in turn, elevates that mediocre coffee.
They don’t just improve one another’s flavor. They combine their pharmacological forces to turn you into a well-oiled driving machine. Both bittersweet delicacies contain caffeine, of which only coffee contains grown-up levels, while cocoa is rich in a similar molecule, also a stimulant, called theobromine, which translates from Latin to “food of God.”
Not as powerful a stimulant as caffeine, it lasts longer and eases the jittery feelings that caffeine alone can give. There is evidence theobromine improves cognitive function, while reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular diseases.
Cacao also famously contains high levels of phenylalanine, which releases dopamine and norepinephrine, the endorphins responsible for the ecstasy of falling in love, and the energy that allows new lovers to talk for hours. Studies have shown most phenylalanine in chocolate gets broken down by enzymes before it has a chance to release those endorphins, but true Cupids know some of those biochemical arrows will hit their marks.
And what discussion of euphoria would be complete without good old sugar, which triggers the release of yet more endorphins while dulling the bitter flavors of both chocolate and coffee. (Luckily, theobromine also protects against tooth decay.)
I drove through the outskirts of Boston to my mom’s apartment. A few days later we headed for Montana, cup holders full of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, and Dunkin chocolate muffins in the console, which I incorrectly presumed would be our last best road muffins.
In LaCrosse, Wisconsin, I discovered the gas station chocolate muffin of my dreams, at a regional chain called Kwik Trip. Their muffins are baked in the LaCrosse-based “Kwikery” and distributed throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. Instead of being hard to find, their muffins are displayed in well-lit cases. I was in love. I hit as many Kwik Trips as possible before I crossed the South Dakota line, and left those lovely muffins in the rear view mirror.
When I got back to Montana, I reached out to Kwik Trip. I explained that their Double Chocolate Chip Muffins are the best, and asked for the recipe. They kindly provided a scaled-down version of their recipe for the home kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.