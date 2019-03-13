12 Year Old. Spayed Female. Domestic Short Hair. Black. 7.8 lbs.
Hi people, my name is Luna. I arrived at the shelter on February 9. My human was not able to care for me any longer. I am a super-duper loving girl who adores ear scratches and lap time. I was in a home with other cats but they didn’t really like me and they would beat me a little bit which was no fun for me. That doesn’t mean I can’t live with other cats, so if you have a cat or two in your current home we will need some time to get used to each other. Don’t let my age scare you away, I am pretty active for a 12 year old! I recently had my teeth cleaned so my smile is extra bright! If you think I would be the perfect girl for you, please stop by and introduce yourself!
