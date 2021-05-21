A local man was ordered held without bail on Thursday after police said he lured a man to his home using a fake social media account and then blackmailed him into sex.
Shawn Grenier, 49, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Rutland criminal court with two felony counts of sexual assault and two felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Judge Cortland Corsones ordered Grenier held without bail although a hearing is planned to determine whether Grenier will be given a chance to be released pending resolution of the case.
Both sexual assault charges carry a minimum penalty of 3 years in jail if Grenier is convicted and a maximum of life in prison. The charges of lewd and lascivious conduct are each punishable by up to 5 years in jail.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, who said police had been contacted May 15 by a woman who said her 21-year-old son had been raped at a Woodstock Avenue location on May 14.
The woman said she believed her son’s attacker was an older man.
The woman said her son told her he had gone to that address expecting to meet a girl. He told her once he arrived there a man had threatened to post “illicit” photos of the son on the internet.
The family lives outside Rutland and told police they were going to Porter hospital so the son could be examined for sexual assault.
The son said the man had cameras recording the incident. He said the man had performed sexual acts on him and when he asked the man if he had done this before, the man “snickered.”
According to the mother, her son had suffered a traumatic brain injury from a previous, unrelated incident.
Ashe said in the affidavit the son told police he had been exchanging messages with a girl who had told him they could get together because she had been vaccinated for COVID.
Ashe said he found a profile that said a girl using the name given by the son went to Castleton University, graduated from Rutland High School and lived in Rutland.
The son said when he got to the Woodstock Avenue location to meet the girl, the man who answered the door said he was the girl’s father and invited the son to come inside.
The son told police the man eventually threatened to send nude photos of the son to the police and to go to his employer.
Ashe said when he got involved in the case on May 17, he looked up the residents of the home where the son said he had been assaulted. He found that Grenier had lived at that address and his photo matched the son’s description. Ashe said he also found a photo of Grenier on social media that also matched the son’s description.
On May 17, Ashe met with the mother and son. From a photo array, the son identified Grenier as the man who assaulted him, the affidavit said.
On May 18, Ashe was granted a warrant.
Grenier was at the home when the search warrant was executed and Ashe said Grenier was arrested and taken to the police station to be processed.
While being interviewed by police, Grenier said everything that happened between him and the younger man was consensual and said the younger man initiated the encounter. But Ashe said when he told Grenier he needed to be honest, Grenier admitted he had posted the social media account of the woman and her photo, although he didn’t know her and found the photo on the internet.
In a statement released Thursday, officers at Rutland City Police Department said they believed there could be other victims who had been assaulted in ways similar to those alleged against Grenier in the current case. Anyone who believes they had a similar experience or knows someone who did is encouraged to contact police or the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
