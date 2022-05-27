Parks are open
The 55 state parks throughout Vermont have become fully operational for the summer season as of this Memorial Day weekend. C1
Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 10:21 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.