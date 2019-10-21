A Pine Street man failed to appear in court on Monday to face a felony charge of burglary after police said he stole almost $2,000 worth of hand-painted model railroad trains from a storage space in Poultney in May.
David Gay, 58, of Rutland, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of burglary.
Judge David Fenster issued a $1,000 warrant for Gay’s arrest along with an instruction that if Gay is arrested and posts bail, he must appear in the Rutland criminal court the next day.
Gay was arraigned based on an affidavit written by Trooper Katrina DuCharme, who said she met with the owner of the model trains on May 13.
The man said he had a collection of toy trains he kept at the Poultney home of a friend.
The man had come to the police after his friend told him that the trains, kept in the friend’s barn, had been taken.
The man told police the trains were collectible items and he had hand-painted some for his kids.
The missing items were a maroon train, painted with gold lines, and the word, “Pennsylvania”; two black trains, with orange and while lettering that said “New Haven”; various pieces that belonged to the train sets; and five black locomotives.
A final train, a custom train engine with a white front that had been painted pink, was something the man had customized for his daughter.
He told DuCharme he went to the library to make fliers asking for help finding the missing items when he went on Facebook and found a page offering the items for sale. The name listed on the page was David Gay.
The man, who estimated the value of the items taken at about $1,800, said all the trains and pieces taken were advertised on Gay’s page. Gay was trying to sell the items as a set for $900, the affidavit said.
DuCharme said she went to Gay’s home. She said he told her “there were his trains from his childhood and that he was selling them for quick cash.”
Gay declined to let police search his home but DuCharme obtained a search warrant. The warrant was executed but police couldn’t find the trains, DuCharme said.
On May 22, the owner of the trains provided DuCharme with photos from a game camera. DuCharme said she recognized the man in the photos as Gay from her meeting with him. The photos allegedly showed Gay using a milk crate to take the train and riding off on a bicycle.
DuCharme said she heard from the police in Southampton, Massachusetts, on July 1. Police there said they had arrested Gay in connection with a string of break-ins.
While being interviewed in Southampton, Gay allegedly admitted to taking the trains and selling them at a Massachusetts pawn shop.
In a second affidavit, DuCharme said she spoke with a man working at Jim and Sam’s Pawn Shop in Westfield, Massachusetts, on Oct. 14.
He allegedly told DuCharme he bought the trains from Gay for $500 on May 16.
“According to [the man from the pawn shop], the trains were sold on eBay to various buyers in the United States and he was unable to track where they went,” DuCharme wrote in the second affidavit.
If Gay is convicted of the burglary charge, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in jail.
