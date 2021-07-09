BURLINGTON — A Londonderry man, who became the target of investigation following a fatal drug overdose four years ago, has been charged with maintaining a drug house and distributing heroin.
Timothy J. Slade, 29, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday afternoon to a two-count federal indictment.
One charge maintains Slade, who is known as T.J., with operating a residence that was used to manufacture, distribute and use the controlled substances between Sept. 2016 and July 2017.
The second charge is for knowingly distributing heroin “on or about July 11, 2017,” to a person referred to in the indictment only as “K.J.”
That was one day before Keith Johnson, 22, of Londonderry, was found dead at his home, Vermont State Police said.
Detectives began their lengthy investigation after receiving a report about 9:50 a.m. July 12, 2017, that Johnson was dead inside his residence on North Main Street, Detective Lt. Eric Albright said.
Troopers, who responded along with Londonderry Rescue, said they found evidence of recent illicit drug use in Johnson’s apartment. The body was taken to Burlington for an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
State Police worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont for the past year to secure the indictment from a federal grand jury on June 30. It was sealed until state police arrested Slade at his residence on Thursday, police said.
Slade, who said he works for a landscape and construction firm in Bondville for the past two years, was held overnight at the Cheshire (N.H.) County Jail. He appeared for a virtual court hearing from the jail.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle agreed to release Slade on conditions as proposed by the Federal Pre-Trial Services Office.
Slade told the court that he had been treated for narcotic addiction in 2017 and currently is on methadone, but has been trying to pull his life together in recent times. Slade also said he has been on state probation for 2.5 years, but was told by the court he needed to check in with his state probation officer by Tuesday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Perella said the extensive investigation includes electronic evidence, cellphone records, surveillance and some witnesses and the defense may want 90 days to review the evidence.
Assistant Federal Defender Barclay Johnson agreed he would want 90 days to consider filing any pre-trial motions.
Doyle set an Oct. 7 deadline for motions, noting it would give Johnson time to chase down any of Slade’s past convictions.
Doyle also ordered Slade to stay away from a half dozen potential trial witnesses.
