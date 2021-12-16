LUDLOW — A former CNN senior producer, arrested on federal charges last week for luring a Nevada mother and child to Vermont to have sex with him, tried to make a possible drunken driving charge in Windsor County go away last year by offering money to another driver not to call State Police, court records show.
John J. Griffin, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was initially charged in October 2020 in Vermont Superior Court in White River Junction with driving while intoxicated, records show. They note he refused to submit to alcohol tests in connection with a two-car crash on Vermont 100 in Plymouth in Oct. 11, 2020.
Griffin was assessed $3,647 in fines and court costs in April after Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Zukauskas agreed to reduce the DUI charge to gross negligent operation, court records show. Griffin also agreed to pay restitution, according to his signed plea agreement.
Vermont State Trooper Katrina Ducharme said Griffin crashed into another driver, Marta Grala, 34, of Northborough, Massachusetts.
“Grala stated the operator had offered her cash and a check to not call the police,” Ducharme said in her sworn affidavit. Grala, 34, was traveling south on Vermont 100 in her 2013 Toyota and slowed to turn left, police said. Griffin, who was following in a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with temporary Vermont registration plates, crossed the double yellow line and attempted to pass Grala when their vehicles collided near South End Road, Ducharme reported.
Grala’s passenger, Simon Mardy, 33, of Rochdale, Massachusetts, had alerted the trooper he thought Griffin was highly intoxicated after helping Griffin with his damaged front bumper, the police report showed.
Ducharme, who is a certified drug recognition expert, said Griffin smelled of intoxicants, his eyes were watery and he claimed he had not had any drinks that night. “Griffin was adamant he was not intoxicated,” she said. He reported he was on his way back from Sushi Yoshi in Killington, court records show.
Griffin performed some Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs), including the Walk and Turn Test” during which he was unable to keep his balance and he had trouble with the One-Leg Stand, she said. Griffin refused a roadside breath test, Ducharme said. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the state police barracks in Rutland for processing, court records show. Griffin declined to speak to a lawyer and refused to provide a court-approved breath test at the barracks, court records show. He was eventually released to Grace House in Rutland.
The Plymouth Fire Department assisted at the scene and both vehicles had to be towed as a result of the damage.
Video captured the contact with State Police roadside and in the processing room at the barracks, court records show. Ducharme said Griffin was talkative, cooperative and polite. Griffin, who had worked at CNN since April 2013 and was listed as a senior producer, was suspended by the network after they learned about his federal arrest. CNN said it fired Griffin on Monday. He previously worked at ABC News for 12 years and did about three years each with Fox News and CBS News.
Griffin was listed as a producer for Chris Cuomo on his former morning show and more recently as a producer for CNN senior political analyst John Avlon.
Griffin was expected to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Burlington this week, but it appears he will not be in court in Vermont this week. He is not on the federal court schedule for any upcoming hearing.
He has been held at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, since shortly after his arrest in Connecticut last Friday, but a spokesman said Thursday that Griffin had been transferred earlier in the day. It was unclear if he was headed directly to Vermont.
Griffin, whom federal officials said lives in Stamford, Connecticut, was named in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Burlington last week charging him with attempting to entice minors to cross state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity, records show.
There were at least two other attempted luring cases in April and June 2020, the 10-page indictment said.
The indictment seeks the forfeiture of the Ludlow seasonal home, the Tesla, a 2018 Mercedes Benz, various computers, phones, cameras and videos seized from the defendant on Sept. 2, 2020.
He appeared briefly in federal court in New Haven, Connecticut, but did not enter a plea. The hearing was to inform him about the charges against him in Vermont and to see if he contested whether he was the person named in the indictment. Griffin did not dispute he was the named defendant.
Federal Judge Robert M. Spector ordered Griffin sent to Vermont for further proceedings.
It was unclear why it took the FBI more than a year to arrest Griffin.
Henderson, Nevada, police, who are part of the investigation, arrested the mother on Aug. 21, 2020 on two counts of child abuse, two counts of sexual assault with a minor child under age 14, and three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
The Rutland Herald and Times Argus do not identify the victims of sexual crimes and are withholding the mother’s name to protect the identity of the child.
Ludlow Police also received information on the case, but punted it to the FBI, Chief Jeff Billings said.
The indictment states between April and July 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that “when handled appropriately, a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”
One of the three counts in the federal indictment said Griffin was successful in luring a mother and child to Vermont. Griffin reportedly advised a mother of two daughters, ages 9 and 13, between June and July 2020 that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly,” the indictment said. Griffin later transferred about $3,350 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport.
The mother and child flew to Boston in July 2020. He drove his 2019 red Tesla from his seasonal home in Ludlow to Boston and brought them back to the Ludlow house. At the Windsor County home, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity, the indictment said.
The slope-side home had been bought at 126 Grouse Lane on Okemo Mountain for $1,799,000 on Feb. 21, 2020, by Griff Skis LLC, Ludlow Town records show. John and Allyson Griffin of Norwalk, Connecticut, control Griff Skis, state records show.
