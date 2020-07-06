FAIR HAVEN — A Fair Haven man with a history of fighting police and threatening public officials is charged with threatening the town's health officer.
Fair Haven Police said John M. Partch, 48, called health officer John Lulek regarding a permitted bonfire another town resident holds annually — Lulek also serves on the fire department. Police Chief William Humphries said it was unclear exactly how the conversation escalated, but he said Partch threatened to kill Lulek when he was unsatisfied with Lulek's response.
Police cited him for disorderly conduct by telephone the following day, but Humphries said they subsequently realized that Partch was in violation of an abuse prevention order. Humphries said that violation was not directly related to the threat, but came to light due to the investigation. This resulted in a second citation, according to police.
Partch was arrested in 2018 for allegedly fighting and spitting on police. Humphries said he believed those charges were still pending.
