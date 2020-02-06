A Granville, New York, man is facing two charges of having a second DUI, one from Tuesday and one from four years ago.
The first time Matthew Morrison, 28, was accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol after having been convicted once of a similar charge in 2016, he failed to appear for arraignment, according to court records.
When he appeared Wednesday in Rutland criminal court, he was arraigned for both charges, one from this week and the one from 2016.
In the older case, Morrison was charged with two misdemeanor counts based on the accusation he had been driving while under the influence of alcohol and already had been convicted once.
The first conviction was in July 2012 in New York.
On Wednesday, Morrison pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The 2016 charges were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Kaitlyn Armstrong, of Vermont State Police, who said she had spotted a truck driven by Morrison on Route 30 in Wells around 10:45 p.m. Aug. 1, 2016.
Armstrong said she noticed one of the truck’s license plate lights was out and the muffler was damaged, causing a loud noise.
Also, she noted in the affidavit a red cord that was hanging from the underside of the truck and dragging on the ground.
After making a traffic stop, Armstrong spoke with Morrison, the affidavit said. She said he told her that he had gone off-roading and damaged his muffler. The red cord was there to hold it up, Armstrong said Morrison told her.
According to the affidavit, Morrison admitted he had been drinking hard cider that day.
Armstrong said Morrison provided a preliminary breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol content was 0.095% around 11 p.m. Aug. 1, 2016.
The legal limit in Vermont is 0.08%.
For the accusation from this week, Morrison was arraigned for two charges related to a second DUI and one misdemeanor count of driving while his license was suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The charge was based on an affidavit written by Chief William Humphries, of Fair Haven Police Department, who said police had received a report around noon Tuesday of a box truck with a Vermont license plate coming from New York into Vermont on Route 22A.
A caller said the truck was “all over the roadway.” Humphries said when he found the truck, it was “swerving back and forth” and the driver seemed to be having trouble driving the truck straight.
When Humphries stopped the truck, he spoke with Morrison, who was allegedly driving. Humphries said he noticed signs of impairment.
Morrison provided a preliminary breath sample which indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.215, more than 2½ times the legal limit in Vermont, according to the affidavit.
During the investigation, Humphries learned there was a warrant for Morrison in Vermont because of the 2016 charge, the affidavit said.
During Morrison’s Wednesday arraignment, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Morrison, said her client had moved out of the area after ending a relationship in 2016.
Morrison was released without bail but ordered not to possess or drink alcohol.
If convicted of all the charges, Morrison could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
