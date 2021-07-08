BURLINGTON — A longtime senior information technology specialist at Middlebury College is facing a federal charge of felony possession of child pornography after a high-tech investigation by federal officials to pierce his computer.
Homeland Security Investigators used elaborate state-of-the-art techniques to break through the special encryption and safeguards that Scott I. Remick, 46, of Bristol, had installed on his home computer, including him showing it was possibly located in Germany, court records show.
“As detailed in the complaint affidavit, Remick went to great lengths to conceal his criminal activities,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson in seeking his detention Thursday pending trial.
A federal magistrate judge continued the detention hearing until Friday afternoon.
Beside his work at Middlebury College, Remick also operates “Vermont Geek,” a computer repair business.
Remick had a self-built computer with two hard drives at his home at 1153 Hardscrabble Road, Homeland Security Investigators said in court papers.
HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh, of South Burlington, helped execute a special long distance search warrant on July 3 that allowed federal investigators to conduct a remote search and to exfiltrate, or extract files from the target computer system, court records show.
The long-distance electronic search HSI Cyber Operations Officers was apparently unknown to Remick and designed to get evidence without leaving any indications on his computer.
McCullagh in court papers described in detail four specific exfiltrated files — each with a girl estimated to be 8- to 10-years-old and subjected to a sexual act. McCullagh wrote the target computer could contain several hundred images of child exploitation material.
Homeland Security investigators continued to piece together the case during the Fourth of July holiday break, and by Wednesday they executed a second search warrant inside the Remick residence, records show.
McCullagh wrote Homeland Security got involved in the case when a private software developer and security analyst apparently stumbled onto Remick’s computer last month. The security analyst said they were part of a small group analyzing a very specific piece of software with a precise security vulnerability. The group “has developed a software ‘bot’ to search computers/servers using this specific piece of software, which still have this known security issue,” McCullagh wrote.
The security analyst became concerned after the bot viewed “what looks like a great deal of child porn,” court records show. The tipster also apparently feared they could face legal consequences, but came forward with no promises from the government, the record notes. Federal prosecutors later provided a letter of immunity in exchange for help in the criminal case, court records said.
“This is the evidence I have. I apologize if this is not good enough, I again am just attempting to do the right thing here. What I saw shook me to my core, and I honestly could have never imagined being here in this position. This is fairly routine and innocuous research I do with a private team that analyzes the impact of security breaches,” the tipster wrote in alerting officials.
Middlebury College refused on Thursday to discuss the employment status of Remick, but hinted he might have been placed on leave.
Speaking in a general sense, Julia Ferrante, a college representative, said, “Middlebury complies with and cooperates in all matters involving lawful requests from authorities. In the rare event of an arrest, we ordinarily place the employee on leave and take other appropriate steps while we gather more information.”
HSI agents lodged Remick overnight at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Remick appeared for a brief virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon on a charge of knowingly possessing visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle agreed at the request of Masterson, the prosecutor, to continue the hearing until Friday.
She filed a motion seeking Remick’s detention noting that he is a danger to the community, especially children, and that he also could flee.
“By having that collection of child pornography, of course, Remick victimized each child depicted in those images. In addition, Remick’s collection included images that depict prepubescent girls being subjected to bondage. Such content reveals that Remick’s sexual interest includes violence against children, which confirms that he is a danger to the community,” she wrote.
Masterson also noted, “Remick’s proficiency at computers gives the government concern that the tools available to the probation office will be inadequate to supervise Remick effectively. As described in the affidavit, Remick’s computer network was heavily encrypted.”
On his website for his private company, Vermont Geek, Remick boasts his computer talents and that he has lived in the Addison County area his whole life.
“I now have 30 years of computer and technology experience under my belt, covering all aspects of software and hardware.” He also boasts that he has “an unmatched skill set,” Masterson wrote.
