BURLINGTON — A Connecticut man who officials said lured a Nevada mother to bring her 9-year-old daughter to Vermont so he could train her child about sex at his second home in Windsor County, has been ordered by a federal judge removed to Vermont to face criminal charges.
John Griffin, 44, of Stamford, Connecticut, is named in a three-count indictment that a federal grand jury in Burlington returned Thursday charging him with attempting to entice minors to cross state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity, records show.
Griffin lured the mother and daughter to fly to Logan Airport in Boston in July 2020, indictment said. He drove his 2019 red Tesla from Ludlow to Boston and brought them back to his seasonal home worth almost $1.8 million, records show. The unlawful sexual activity happened at the home, the indictment said.
There were at least two other attempted luring cases in April and June 2020, the 10-page indictment said.
The indictment seeks the forfeiture of the Ludlow seasonal home, the Tesla, a 2018 Mercedes Benz, various computers, phones, cameras and videos seized from the defendant on Sept. 2, 2020.
Griffin has worked at CNN since April 2013 and is listed as a senior producer, according to his LinkedIn profile and other records. He previously worked at ABC News for 12 years and did about three years each with Fox News and CBS News.
“We take the charges against Mr. Griffin incredibly seriously,” the Stamford Advocate quoted a CNN spokesperson as stating Friday. “We only learned of his arrest this afternoon and have suspended him pending investigation.”
Griffin was listed as a producer for the now-defunct Chris Cuomo show and more recently a producer for CNN senior political analyst John Avlon, the newspaper said.
The FBI, including Special Agent Antoine Waite based in Rutland, arrested Griffin about 10:25 a.m. Friday in New Haven, Connecticut, records and officials said.
During an afternoon hearing in U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, Griffin did not dispute he was the same man named in the federal indictment in Vermont.
Federal Judge Robert M. Spector ordered Griffin detained by the U.S. Marshals Service and that he be sent to Vermont for further proceedings, tentatively set for next Wednesday in Burlington. Spector said no plea for the indictment would be requested until the arraignment in Vermont.
Defense lawyer Joseph Martini, of Southport, Connecticut, said Griffin would wait until he got to Vermont to have a judge hear a motion for his release. David Kirby, a former U.S. attorney in Vermont, has been retained by Griffin. Kirby monitored the zoom proceedings from New Haven, as did Supervisory Special Agent Anna Holden, the head of the FBI in Vermont and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher, of Burlington.
Griffin appeared from a small, narrow concrete block room for the virtual hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull, of Connecticut, said each of the three counts carries a maximum penalty of up to life with the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, upon conviction. He also would face at least five years of supervised release on each charge.
The indictment states between April and July 2020, Griffin utilized the messaging applications Kik and Google Hangouts to communicate with people purporting to be parents of minor daughters, conveying to them, among other ideas, that “when handled appropriately, a woman is a woman regardless of her age.”
Griffin also maintained women should be sexually subservient and inferior to men, the indictment said. It noted on these communication platforms, Griffin sought to persuade parents to allow him to train their daughters to be sexually submissive.
The third count of the indictment, maintains Griffin was successful in luring a mother and child to Vermont. Griffin reportedly advised a mother of two daughters, ages 9 and 13, between June and July 2020 that the mother’s responsibility was to see that her older daughter was “trained properly,” the indictment said. Griffin later transferred about $3,350 to the mother for plane tickets so the mother and her 9-year-old daughter could fly from Nevada to Boston’s Logan airport.
The mother and child flew to Boston in July 2020, where Griffin picked them up in his Tesla and drove them to his Ludlow house. At the Windsor County home, the daughter was directed to engage in, and did engage in, unlawful sexual activity, the indictment said.
Griff Skis LLC bought the slope side home at 126 Grouse Lane on Okemo Mountain for $1,799,000 on Feb. 21, 2020, Ludlow Town records show. The three-level home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and is steps away from the Line Drive ski trail, records show.
Records filed with the Vermont secretary of state show John and Allyson Griffin of Norwalk, Connecticut, control Griff Skis.
The first two counts of the indictment includes specific allegations that Griffin attempted to entice two other children over the internet to engage in sexual activity.
Count one notes in April 2020 Griffin offered to engage in a “virtual training session” over a video chat that would include him instructing the mother and her 14-year-old daughter to remove their clothing and touch each other at his direction.
Count two claims in June 2020 Griffin suggested to a purported mother of a 16-year-old daughter that she take a “little mother-daughter trip” to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house for sexual training involving the child.
The indictment noted Griffin in 2019 and 2020 communicated with people using various platforms, including one that described itself as a “BDSM dating, Fetish and Kink Site.” BDSM is an overlapping definition for Bondage, Discipline, Domination, Submission, Sadism, Masochism.
On several occasion in 2020, Griffin during chats mentioned he believed there is a “wanton whore” at “the core of any” female, the indictment said.
