Mayor David Allaire said the city police department has been understaffed for too long to leave it fully funded.
“Over several years, we have not been able to bring staffing above 37,” he said of his decision to cut the department from 40 officers to 39 in his proposed 2020-21 budget, which was released Friday. “If, by some chance we find ourselves in a better position, I will consider putting that position back in.”
At $22,086,546, the proposed budget is up $631,939, or 2.9%, from last year’s $21,454,607.
“The highlights of that are a 9% increase in Blue Cross/Blue Shield rates,” Allaire said. “There was an 8.4% increase in worker’s comp. Correspondingly, we had a decrease in property, casualty and liability. That was down 4.3% so it kind of softened the blow.”
Allaire said he gave all non-union employees a 1.5% cost of living increase and union employee salaries went up between 2% and 2.5%. He also built in a 1.5% increase for Rutland Free Library while cutting the electrician position from the Department of Public Works budget.
“That’s been funded the last two years, but we haven’t been able to hire an electrician,” he said. “I think everyone out there who has a master electrician certificate is either working for a contractor or out on their own.”
Allaire said cutting the police position was partially motivated by compensating for the insurance increases, but the understaffing in the police department was also a perennial source of tension.
“The Board of Aldermen, during the budget discussions every year, has brought up the same theme,” Allaire said. “To the chief’s credit, he has tried very hard in recruitment and we’re going to continue to support that. I can’t justify funding the level of 40 without some proof we can get there.”
Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said recruitment and retention are issues at every sizeable police department.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time now, going on seven years,” he said. “We have never asked more of our department members, and it has never been harder to find people that meet all the requirements we place upon them.”
Sargeant said there was no one area where candidates fall short more than others.
“We’ve every view of where we lose candidates in the process,” he said. “It is almost equally distributed among every test and all requirements.”
Sargeant, who served on the Board of Aldermen prior to the police commission, said the department has always expected to reach full staffing by the end of the next fiscal year.
“In all my 11 years, we’ve never done it,” he said. “It’s not for lack of trying.”
The budget now goes to the Board of Aldermen, which can remove line items but cannot insert new ones. Each department will be reviewed by the relevant aldermanic committee, and then the full board would vote on the budget as a whole in late December, deciding what number to put before voters at town meeting.
