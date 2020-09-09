Mayor David Allaire says he intends to reopen City Hall early next month.
City Hall has been closed to the public since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Allaire held a department head meeting Wednesday to go over procedures for reopening the building.
"We decided to have the safety committee, which we've had in force for a while now, put together a plan, a list of protocols and policies," he said.
Allaire said the committee, which is made up of representatives of each city department, will meet weekly and submit a plan by the end of the month. He said he then wants to be put that plan into effect at the beginning of next month.
Allaire said there were a number of details that still needed to be worked out, including a process for contact tracing.
"Each individual department might play a role in how we track each individual's entrance into the building," he said.
Allaire said they needed to decide the number of people allowed in each office at one time, as well as the total number allowed in the building at once and ways to prevent congregating in the hallways.
"There's a lot to digest and make sure we do it safely," he said.
Recently, access to the building has been by appointment only.
"Somebody needs to do a title search in the clerk's office, they need to make a call, to set up a time and then they're met at the door," he said.
Allaire said he had reached out to Burlington and Barre about what they are doing.
"I'm looking at their websites - sometimes it's a bad time to get ahold of anybody to talk about anything," he said. "I've come to find out through the grapevine, a lot of the smaller communities have either totally reopened or are open partially."
Next door in Rutland Town, Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said while the Town Hall doors still are locked, members of the public may enter without appointments.
"It's closed only to keep the number of people at once down," Terenzini said. "If you call from the front door, they'll let you in."
Allaire has expressed interest in seeing in-person meetings of the Board of Aldermen resume.
"We touched on that briefly, but I know there's been concerns brought up by the city attorney on limiting the number of people coming into the chambers," Allaire said. "All it would take is one controversial issue and you could fill up that room pretty quickly."
Also, Allaire noted that while he has the impression most public buildings are reopening, it is his understanding that almost all government meetings still are being held remotely.
The Board of Aldermen voted a month ago to refer the question of restarting in-person meetings to the General Committee. Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, the committee chairwoman, said she had been holding off on scheduling the meeting as city attorney Matt Bloomer looked into the access implications.
"I guess it's probably time for me to check back in with attorney Bloomer and see what he thinks," she said.
