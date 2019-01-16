Judge Francis McCaffrey left his mark on Rutland’s courthouse, and his name may soon be on it as well.
A bill introduced in the Vermont Senate on Wednesday would name the courthouse on Merchants Row after the judge, who died in November at the age of 82.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, said he introduced the bill at the behest of former state senator Peg Flory — who worked alongside McCaffrey to create Rutland’s drug court — and got the rest of the Rutland delegation as well as Sen. Dick Sears, R-Bennington, as co-sponsors.
“This would be in recognition of his many years of service,” Collamore said. “I think his tremendous work in the court system impacted people not just in Rutland County, but the state of Vermont. He was a very compassionate man who made judicial decisions based on his love of humanity, his fellow man.”
A New York City native, McCaffrey came to Vermont to attend Saint Michael’s College and then set up a law practice in Rutland in the 1960s. He became a judge in the 1980s, presided over a number of high profile cases, was considered for a Vermont Supreme Court appointment and served as the state’s chief administrative judge.
He and his wife Rita cofounded Dismas House in Rutland and were heavily involved in the organization. After he retired, McCaffrey not only helped craft the drug court, but then presided over it as a volunteer.
“After he died, I had made a few calls to try to go through the process,” Flory said. “Department of Libraries and other entities have input when you want to put a name on a building.”
The courthouse is a relatively new one — it opened in 2006 — and houses the criminal and family courts for Rutland County. Flory said that McCaffrey helped design it.
“Originally, it was going to be 5 stories — didn’t have the funds to do that,” she said. “They cut back to 3 but, wisely, had the foundation that could take two more stories if they ever needed.”
The bill was referred to the Senate Institutions Committee. If it is approved and signed by the governor, the courthouse would become the “Francis B. McCaffrey Courthouse” as of July 1.
