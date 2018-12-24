Meals on Wheels: Lothrop Elementary School delivers donations
PITTSFORD — Lothrop Elementary School students saved the best assignment for the day before Christmas break last Wednesday. In a school-wide effort across 11 classrooms, 547 pounds of food were collected and brought — by wagon — to the Pittsford Food Shelf. Patricia Queensville, third- and fourth- grade teacher, helped organize the event and her students helped bring it to fruition. Robin Rowe, director of the food shelf, said over 200 people will benefit from the children’s kindness.
