The Lake Bomoseen Association is happy to report that the 2022 milfoil harvest was a great success — another advance in the association’s efforts to control/mitigate Eurasian milfoil proliferation. We successfully harvested 95% of the 212 acres identified as “harvestable” in our lake survey of 2016; we removed 1,358 cubic yards of cut milfoil spoils, enough to cover an NBA basketball court to a depth of 8 feet.
This happens to match the 2021 harvest of 1,372 cubic yards; so, during the past two years, the association has removed 2,800 cubic yards of spoils, covering the NBA court to a depth of 16 feet.
This year, we utilized our own 5-foot machine as a roving skimmer, capturing floating milfoil fragments wherever they accumulated. Forty percent of our effort was focused on this important activity.
We also confirmed that the actual cost of harvesting on Lake Bomoseen is $240 per acre, the same calculation as last year.
We especially thank Doug and Maureen Casella who again allowed the association to use their personally owned nine-foot harvester and 11-foot skimmer head, free of charge; and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, Aquatic Nuisance Control Grant-in-Aid program, which supported our efforts with a grant of $11,511.
John Hale
Castleton
