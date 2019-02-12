After almost three years, Mill River Unified Union High School Principal Todd Finn will leave his job at the end of the school year to take a position as the superintendent of schools in Lewiston, Maine, according to Sean Ruck, MRUUSD communications specialist.
Current vice principal Tyler Weideman, who came to the school after teaching social studies classes at Rutland Public Schools, will take over the high school principal duties after Finn's departure. Weideman has a master's degree in education from Castleton University.
