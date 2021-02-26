More than a decade after fleeing the country, Lisa Miller was in court Friday.
Miller, one of the parents in the Miller-Jenkins same-sex custody dispute, pleaded not guilty in federal court in the Western District of New York to charges of conspiracy and international parental kidnapping. She remains in custody, according to published reports.
Court records say Miller absconded with her daughter to Nicaragua in 2009 ahead of courts awarding sole custody of the child to her former partner, Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven.
Miller and Janet Jenkins entered a civil union in 2000 and decided Miller would conceive through artificial insemination and the two would raise the child together. The couple separated in 2003 and a lengthy custody battle followed, involving courts in Virginia and Vermont. Miller, who became a born-again Christian and renounced her homosexuality, refused to comply with a series of visitation orders and Jenkins was ultimately awarded full custody in 2009.
By then, though, Miller had left the country with the help of a network of anti-gay Christian conservatives. The case is being heard in New York's Western District because Miller left the country from Buffalo. At least one of the people who helped her has already been convicted.
Last month, Miller turned herself in to authorities in Nicaragua and was returned to the U.S., first to Florida and then to New York. The daughter, now an adult, appears to have remained in Nicaragua, according to Jenkins' lawyers.
Also, Jenkins has filed a civil action against Miller and the people who helped her flee. Miller's lawyers in that case are attempting to have Jenkins' legal team, a mix of local attorneys and lawyers from the Southern Poverty Law Center, disqualified based on the fact that they were designating Jenkins and the child as plaintiffs they were representing. Court records show an affidavit in which the child, now an adult, asked to be removed from the case.
"All these lawyers who purport to represent me and my wishes are acting contrary to my wishes and desires, and in a way to further a cause that is the exact opposite of what my desires and wishes as their client in fact are," reads the affidavit, which then requests the dismissal of the lawyers and objects to them "representing any other person in this matter."
Jenkins' legal team called the motion "purely tactical" in a court filing and argued that even if Jenkins and the child had the sort of conflict of interest that could merit their disqualification, the defendant was not the child, but Miller.
In April, police said Jenkins was the subject of an online hoax intended to harass her. A social media post shared extensively in the local area made it appear that Jenkins was trying to sell food that had been distributed for free by the National Guard as part of COVID relief efforts. Vermont State Police said Friday that nobody had been charged in connection with the hoax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.