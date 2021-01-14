MONTPELIER — Capital City voters — every single one of them — will be asked in March whether they support the retail sale of marijuana in Montpelier.
Taking advantage of just-approved legislation that permits communities to mail ballots to every actively registered voter, City Clerk John Odum plans to do that for the Town Meeting Day elections and city councilors are curious what those voters will have to say about the retail sale of cannabis.
Odum told councilor during their virtual meeting Wednesday night he will take advantage of funding that is suddenly available for universal mail-in voting — an option some communities are weighing and several, including Barre and Barre Town, have dismissed in favor of sending postcards to voters advising them absentee ballots are available and encouraging them to request one.
The latter approach was used during last year’s August primaries, the former was deployed for the general election in November, and Odum, who is running for reelection, is eager to see how it works in March.
Meanwhile, councilors want to know whether Montpelier voters are at all interested in permitting the retail sale of marijuana in the community.
Under a law that went into effect without the signature of Gov. Phil Scott last October, communities must “opt in” to the idea, and while Montpelier has been home to a dispensary for medical marijuana for several years, hosting a retail operation would require voter approval under the law.
A favorable vote wouldn’t guarantee anything, but it could open the door to a business that could potentially be a source of local revenue after a soon-to-be-seated Cannabis Control Board next year.
Councilor Conor Casey said several Vermont towns — Middlebury and Brattleboro among them — have already agreed to hold their own opt-in votes on Town Meeting Day and he said Montpelier should do the same.
“We want to make the determination early in this process,” he said. “Do we want retail cannabis? If we don’t, that’s OK — I have no desire to introduce it a second time. But if we do, let’s go through the motions of doing it right.”
Casey said an up-or-down vote would answer the threshold question of whether voters are interested and, if the answer is yes, would give council time to facilitate an unrushed community conversation about what that might mean.
“It sparks a discussion,” he said.
Planning purposes aside, Casey said voter approval might also “encourage early investment” in a community that voted to decriminalize marijuana a decade ago.
Councilors generally agreed having more time to plan would be beneficial.
One question that wasn’t answered Wednesday night was posed by Mayor Anne Watson and involves the revenue generating potential of hosting a retail marijuana establishment.
Though councilors were told retails sales of marijuana would be subject to a 1% local option tax, if one exists, Watson wondered whether the city’s voter-approved 1% tax on rooms, meals and alcohol would apply. There wasn’t a clear answer, but, she said she expected the local option tax Montpelier voters haven’t approved — a 1% sales tax — would need to be adopted in order to generate local revenue from the sale of marijuana.
The council has asked for clarification on that issue.
