LUDLOW — A moose got stuck on an active railroad bridge in Vermont and was removed and relocated with minimal injuries, state fish and wildlife officials said.
State Fish & Wildlife received a report Wednesday morning that a moose was stuck on a bridge near the Ludlow and Cavendish area in southern Vermont.
Local game wardens and wildlife biologists, with assistance from the Springfield Fire Department and a crew from the Vermont Rail System, sedated the moose and picked it up with a railroad crane truck.
The department posted about the story on Facebook and said that often, such recoveries are not successful and can pose risks to the animal and responders.
“Regardless, it’s great to see that in this case it ended well for those involved and for this very fortunate moose!” the post read.
