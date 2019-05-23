It’s turned into a buggy spring.
Mosquitoes have been out in force in several parts of the state — even interfering with a softball game in Proctor.
“Softball has a very funny rule that once your hands are together, if your hand comes away and the ball isn’t pitched, it’s an illegal pitch,” Proctor High School coach Abby Bennett said.
Bennett said one of her players fell afoul of the rule as she was waving away mosquitoes.
“We got called for an illegal pitch,” she said. “We still won.”
Patti Casey, who manages the insect surveillance program for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, said the state does not begin its mosquito census until June — currently, they’re counting ticks. The state monitors mosquitoes as part of the effort to track West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which she said are typically carried by mosquito species that tend not to show up until later in the season. However, Casey said she is hearing anecdotally around the state that the mosquitoes are out in force and the weather conditions have been perfect for them.
“There’s been a lot of standing water this year,” she said. “There’s been a lot of rain and big rain events. ... We’ve had a lot of sustained puddling. ... That makes the spring species come out in full force.”
In addition to water levels, Casey said air and water temperatures factor in, with cold water as much as doubling the time it takes larvae to develop into adults. Colder air has the potential to make them sluggish, she said, and frost will kill most adult mosquitoes.
Flooding in areas with a lot of grass — which Casey said there’s been plenty of in Rutland and Addison counties — can wash up an “activate” rafts of mosquito eggs that were laid years earlier and have been dormant since.
Casey said various mosquito species prefer different breeding environments, ranging from swampland to containers left out near houses, barns or junkyards.
“That’s one of the things we tell people — to empty any containers around your house,” she said. “If you have a tire swing, drill a hole in the bottom of it. ... If there’s water, they’ll find it. The only thing they really don’t use for breeding is moving water.”
If it’s too late for prevention, Casey said the state recommends wearing long sleeves and pants — which she acknowledged can be a lot to ask in the summer — and use EPA-approved bug spray.
Just because they’re running rampant now, Casey said, doesn’t mean we’ll be at the mosquitoes’ mercy all summer.
“It’s very difficult to predict,” she said. “We could be in the middle of a terrible early spring hatch, then we get a frost and they all go away.”
Last year started out similar to this one, Casey said, but then those favorable conditions gave way to a drought, which resulted in one of the lowest-mosquito summers on record.
“You can’t make dire predictions because you don’t know what’s coming,” she said.
