MOUNT HOLLY — The highway budget is up slightly but offset by a larger decrease in the general fund.
Voters in Mount Holly are looking at a highway budget of $367,450, up $4,550 or about 1.3% from last year's 362,900. The general fund, meanwhile, dropped from $468,620 to $456,890, a decrease of $11,730 or 2.5%.
Voters are also being asked to approve $65,000 for the equipment fund, $53,500 for the fire department, $45,000 for the vehicle replacement fund, $30,000 for the rescue squad and $12,000 for the library.
