A Mount Tabor man could face more than 12 years in jail if convicted on charges he pushed a woman while she was holding 7-month-old baby.
Triston K. Andrews, 35, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of endangering a child and one misdemeanor count each of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services.
Andrews, who represented himself in court Monday, was released without bail, but ordered not to have contact with the woman, who told police he assaulted her.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Cpl. Mark Busier, of the Vermont State Police, who said police responded to a call around 8 p.m. Saturday from a Mount Tabor home reporting an “active domestic dispute.”
The woman who called 911 said a man was stealing her car and throwing things in the home. She said she needed police help immediately because she had small children in the home.
Busier said the 911 dispatcher told him they believed the man involved was Andrews and the incident seemed to be escalating and might become physical.
“Dispatch also stated that the children could be heard crying in the background,” the affidavit said.
Busier said when police reached the home, he spoke with a woman who was crying and seemed very upset. He said she was holding a baby and told him a 7-year-old child was inside the home.
The woman, who knows Andrews, said he had assaulted her earlier in the day, pushing her into a dryer while she was holding the baby.
She described the pain from the alleged incident as a 7 out of 10.
While the woman told police Andrews had stolen her car, it wasn’t clear whether he left the area for some time with the car.
She told Busier he took her phone and made her fear for the safety of herself and her children. She said the alleged abuse stopped because she called her brother for help and he restrained Andrews.
Busier said he saw no signs of injuries to the woman or the baby.
Andrews told police that he and the woman had argued, but Busier said he was “vague about what occurred.” He denied being assaulted or assaulting the woman, the affidavit said.
Another trooper who spoke with the woman told Busier she said Andrews allegedly took two phones from her and threw them away somewhere along Route 7. She said she had to use another phone to call police.
If Andrews is convicted of domestic assault, he could be sentenced for up to 18 months in prison while the charge of interfering with access to emergency services is punishable by up to a year. The child-abuse charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.