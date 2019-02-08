GMC meeting with alumni

Provost Tom Maus-Pugh and President Bob Allen spoke with alumni and community members on Thursday evening.

 By George Nostrand

Green Mountain College

Green Mountain College begins layoffs as alumni seek solution

By Kate Barcellos Staff Writer

POULTNEY — At their second meeting with alumni in the past month, Green Mountain College officials confirmed Thursday that the first round of layoffs has occurred, but they would be willing to work with anyone organizing efforts to save the college....

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.