On Thursday, Feb. 14, reporter Patrick McArdle spoke with Gov. Phil Scott one year after police foiled an alleged plot for a school shooting at Fair Haven Union High School. Scott discussed his decision to support gun legislation, and the report delves into what he and his administration have done in the last year to address gun violence.
