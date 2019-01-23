On Thursday, January 17, the Rutland Herald's Patrick McArdle sat down with Rutland NAACP president Tabitha Pohl-Moore to discuss recent events relating to a speech given by Attorney General TJ Donovan. NAACP member, Mia Shultz, who is from Bennington, was part of the interview by phone. Herald photographer Robert Layman and podcast engineer George Nostrand also contributed questions.
Read Patrick McArdle's story, "NAACP: System failed Kiah Morris," which also includes part one of the audio interview.
On Tuesday, January 22, Pohl-Moore was part of a panel that followed the showing of the documentary, "Divided by Diversity," at Green Mountain College. (TBC)
