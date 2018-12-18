Rutland football coach Mike Norman is today's guest on The Inside Pitch. Bob and Tom talk with coach Norman about the value of sports and football, changes in the game and culture, and somehow Tom brings former Red Sox third baseman Butch Hobson into the story...it's all on this week's edition of the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.
The Inside Pitch: Season 4, Episode 4: Mike Norman
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.