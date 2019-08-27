Season 5, Episode 1
Welcome back to the Rutland Herald's local sports podcast, The Inside Pitch, featuring Sports Editor Bob Fredette and Sport Writer Extraordinaire Tom Haley.
This week they preview fall sports, from field hockey to football - and even volleyball. (Tom also had to reel Bob in when he started talking basketball).
(1:43) Football
(13:00) Soccer
(28:33) Volleyball
(25:00) Field Hockey
(29:50) Cross Country
Our guest next week will be Rutland football coach, Mike Norman.
